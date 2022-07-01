"I don't see what the Nets have done wrong here and for KD to take another move" - Rob Parker believes Kevin Durant has lost a lot of 'basketball respect' after making a trade request

Kevin Durant has reportedly asked for a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets after playing just two full seasons with them.

The 33-year-old's future has been hanging in the balance ever since the organization showed disinterest in giving Kyrie Irving the max contract. However, once the seven-time All-Star decided to opt into his contract, it looked like Durant was locked in with the Nets.

Just a few days after Irving opted in, the news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade has left everyone in a state of frenzy. Not many are happy with the two-time champ's decision. Rob Parker was one of the analysts who expressed his disappointment towards Durant.

Speaking about the former MVP on "The Odd Couple" podcast, he said:

"They've done everything they could do and I'm not a Nets apologist, but I don't see what the Nets have done wrong here and for KD to take another move where people look at him and go, 'What?' Not all players, but this era, Chris developed and shown us some of the most selfish players we've ever seen."

Kevin Durant still has four years left on his Nets contract. If he were to make an exit, it would be like leaving them in a huge mess. Alongside him, even Kyrie Irving is expected to find his way out of the franchise.

With both their stars gone, the Nets will be in huge trouble as they will have to rely on Ben Simmons to lead them. The Australian has been out for more than a year and directly putting so much pressure on him wouldn't be the right thing to do.

There were a lot of expectations from the Nets as they finally looked to have all the boxes ticked when Irving opted into his contract. However, Kevin Durant requesting a trade is one shocking move they would have never expected.

Further speaking about what Durant's exit would mean for the organization and him as a player, Parker said:

"Like they destroyed the Nets organization and franchise as far as value and were they go from here. The way they move around without any regard for anything, I just don't think it's good, I think KD has lost a lot of basketball respect and people will look at him like, "Ya he's a great player," and that's about it, that's where I'm at."

Is leaving the Brooklyn Nets an ideal move for Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant has been stellar for the Nets in all the appearances he has made for them. Out of the three seasons, he has only played actively in two seasons, averaging 28.7 PPG. He almost led them to the Conference Finals during the 2020-21 season but fell short in Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Even during the 2021-22 season, Kevin Durant played wonderfully well. He was right up the MVP charts, but a small injury disrupted his and the team's season. The Nets were swept in the playoffs by the Boston Celtics and Durant received a lot of criticism for that. However, he could not have been solely responsible for their exit.

There were reports that he would leave the Nets if they failed to give Irving a max contract. But nothing was certain until he directly asked for a trade. Undoubtedly, his exit is a big loss for them as they not only lose their main player, but also another dynamic guard in Kyrie Irving.

The Nets had the second-best odds to win the title next season with Irving, Durant and Ben Simmons. However, with the former two deciding to leave, things could get difficult for them. Many teams would be interested in onboarding a player like Durant, but his chances of winning a championship with the Nets are a lot stronger.

Ben Simmons is yet to start a game for the Nets. There are a lot of questions about his fitness and avaiblitiy. But it is certain that if he were to team up with Durant and Irving, the Nets would be a tough team to beat.

