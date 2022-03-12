Sydney Kings guard Jaylen Adams believes LeBron James' son Bronny can play in the NBL: "I don't see why not"

LeBron James' oldest son Bronny is one of the most talked about teenagers in basketball today. Currently a junior in high school, Bronny has the option to play college basketball or professionally before declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. All signs point to playing college, but Australia's NBL is an intriguing option.

In an interview with SEN Radio, Sydney Kings star Jaylen Adams was asked about the possibility of Bronny James playing in the NBL. Adams noted that the league's Next Stars program is effective and has produced the likes of LaMelo Ball for the Charlotte Hornets.

"I don't see why not. The Next Stars program has proved that it works. Right now, there are a lot of talented young guys and Sydney is a great city," Adams said.

Jaylen Adams, who has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA, also praised the NBL's physicality. Adams noted how it would help Bronny James develop his game and be ready for the NBA.

"The NBL is a different kind of game. It's not something that I've dealt with before and it's a little bit more physical than any league I've played in. It's a good league with good young players and solid guys on every team. You've got to bring your best every night," Adams said.

The NBL has produced several players in the NBA right now, including Josh Giddey, LaMelo Ball, Jae'Sean Tate, R.J. Hampton and Jock Landale. The league has started to grow over the years, with a few NBA veterans being part-time owners like Andrew Bogut, Khris Middleton, John Wall, Shawn Marion and Victor Oladipo.

Sydney Kings owner invites Bronny and LeBron James to play in the NBL

Bronny and LeBron James at the 2021 Hoophall West.

With LeBron James' contract with the LA Lakers finishing up at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season, he will likely be a free agent once again. James will have a spare season before his son Bronny enters the NBA, giving him a lot of options. One of those options, although possibly not happening, is playing in the NBL.

Paul Smith, the owner of the NBL's Sydney Kings, gave an open invitation to LeBron and his son to sign a one-year deal and play for his team, as per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Smith believes the NBL will be perfect for LeBron and Bronny, and Sydney will welcome them in open arms.

"There's only one city that's big enough for LeBron and Bronny, and that's Sydney. We'd fill 18,000 seats every week. If it's going to happen, it'll happen as a package, and as he has made clear to the NBA, if you draft my boy, I'm in. It's a two-for-one deal," Smith said.

LeBron James has made it clear that he will finish his career wherever his son gets drafted in 2024. James' final dream in the NBA is to become the first-ever father-son duo to play at the same time. Bronny is an upcoming senior in high school, with colleges such as Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas showing interest.

Edited by Arnav