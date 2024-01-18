"I see why the Russell Westbrook comparisons now" - NBA fans troll Bronny James over stuffed but messy stat sheet on USC

For Bronny James, being the son of a 19-time NBA All-Star means immense pressure and expectations from the media and basketball fans alike. He is playing in his first collegiate career for the USC Trojans. During Wednesday night's 82-67 loss to the Arizona Wildcats, James dropped 11 points (5-of-11 shooting, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range), five rebounds and six assists.

It was a bounce-back performance from the young guard after two straight scoreless outings, resulting in two losses for the USC Trojans. James was more aggressive and more engaged in the team's offensive process. However, he also had five sloppy turnovers during the ball game.

Details of his Wednesday night outing shared by Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) on X gained numerous reactions from NBA fans. Here's a look:

"I see why the Russell Westbrook comparisons now," JBond tweeted.

The five turnovers caught fans' attention and drew flak with comparisons made to LeBron James. Fans wonder if Bronny James should stay for one more year with USC before declaring for the NBA draft.

Making it to the NBA is no easy task, just like maintaining relevance and value in the league. Some highly drafted players in NBA history struggled to remain in the league long past their first year.

The plus side in staying for one more year in his college is that scouts can examine James' growth and improvements. However, it can also decrease his draft chances slowly in value, as each draft will feature new prospects with more upside to their game.

At the same time, Bronny James can silence the doubters and critics. He needs to continue to play and improve his game on the court to finish his first collegiate career on a high note.

He is averaging 5.8 points (36.8% shooting, including 23.3% from 3-point range), 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Bronny James 2024 NBA draft chances

The upcoming 2024 NBA draft will be a big moment for numerous basketball prospects aspiring to make it into the professional league. It could also see Bronny James finally start his career and make a name for himself in the NBA.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen which team will draft him. FanDuel Sportsbook suggests the LA Lakers have the best odds (+600) to land the Trojans guard. A possible pairing of Bronny James with his superstar father would be an interesting dynamic for the league.

The Miami Heat come in second (+1100), and the New York Knicks are third (+1100).

Moreover, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported LeBron James has been vocal about playing alongside or against Bronny in the NBA. The four-time NBA champion has been playing in the league for 21 seasons. And to play with his son in the league would be an incredible moment in his basketball career.

