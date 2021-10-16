“I see sh*tty hoop takes everywhere” - Kevin Durant reacts to all hot takes about the 2021-22 NBA season

Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets’ franchise player, is apparently hearing the outside noise regarding Kyrie Irving’s situation. To recall, Irving has been in the headlines for weeks because he refused to take the vaccine. The action has been a major topic among basketball analysts and commentators like Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are known to be close friends, with KD publicly supporting his buddy throughout the whole episode. KD tweeted his disapproval of all the speculation surrounding the All-Star point guard and the Brooklyn Nets.

Here’s his short take on all those talks:

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Season bouta start, I see shitty hoop takes everywhere Season bouta start, I see shitty hoop takes everywhere

As recalled, Stephen A. Smith lambasted Kyrie Irving for being selfish and called for his trade. The ESPN analyst even labeled Irving’s reasoning as one of the most stupid things he has encountered throughout his years covering basketball.

Kevin Durant is airing out his support for his close friend with this emphatic retort.

The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, have made concrete decisions to address Kyrie Irving’s situation, which according to reports had Durant’s seal of approval. GM Sean Marks has already announced that unless Irving is a full participant in all team activities, he is not going to play at all this season.

A very recent report also surfaced that the Brooklyn Nets have removed their contract extension offer for Kyrie Irving amid the uncertainties of his status. The Brooklyn Nets are now refusing to be held hostage by the precariousness of Kyrie Irving’s stance on vaccination.

Through all of this, Kevin Durant has stood by his friend, still hoping that they’d still be able to join forces with the Brooklyn Nets.

Will Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ever play together again for the Brooklyn Nets?

Kevin Durant is still hoping to see Kyrie Irving in the lineup at some point for the Brooklyn Nets

That question is probably the biggest one this season for the entire NBA. Since the Brooklyn Nets are not going to accommodate Kyrie Irving as a part-time player, he’s not going to see a minute of playing time this season.

Irving’s contract allows him to become a restricted free agent in the 2022-23 season. If Irving opts out of the contract and becomes a free agent, the sight of Kevin Durant and Irving playing for the Brooklyn Nets together again might never happen. Unless the city of New York revises its health and safety protocols, the Irving-Durant tandem might be a thing of the past.

If that is the case, it would be a quick and sorry ending to what was potentially a dynastic reign as NBA champions. The Brooklyn Nets, featuring Irving, Harden and Durant, are overwhelming favorites to win championships if they stay together and remain healthy.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 @Chris_Broussard reacts to Kyrie's IG Live: “Kyrie Irving is a perfect fit with Kevin Durant and James Harden...but if Kyrie is going to make this decision for himself, then the Nets have to do what’s best for them, which is to trade him.” .@Chris_Broussard reacts to Kyrie's IG Live: “Kyrie Irving is a perfect fit with Kevin Durant and James Harden...but if Kyrie is going to make this decision for himself, then the Nets have to do what’s best for them, which is to trade him.” https://t.co/TIby03LXD3

KD, Harden and the Net’s deep roster could still win the NBA championship, but their chances are significantly lessened without the mercurial point guard’s vast array of talent and skills.

