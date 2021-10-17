“I see you twin” - LeBron James reacts to Alex Caruso’s slam dunk 

LeBron James has been keeping tabs on former LA Lakers teammate Alex Caruso's new journey in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls. James recently posted a story on his Instagram, applauding Caruso's monstrous dunk during a preseason game.

It came during the Chicago Bulls' final preseason match against the Memphis Grizzlies. Alex Caruso pulled off a crossover to breeze past Ja Morant before attacking the rim to produce one of the best plays of the night.

LeBron James captioned his story, saying:

"I see you twin!!!!!"

LeBron James and Alex Caruso will be donning the No. 6 jersey this year for their respective teams. The former called the latter his 'twin' after Caruso posted pictures on Instagram in a Chicago Bulls jersey on media day.

Alex Caruso was a locker room and fan favorite during his stint with the LA Lakers, the only franchise he played for before joining the Bulls in free agency this year.

All the players, including LeBron James, continue to have immense respect for Caruso, who has been a crucial member of the squad over the last few years. He has had a great deal of impact for the Chicago Bulls as well. The combo guard has already become a fan favorite with the Eastern Conference outfit.

How will LeBron James and LA Lakers cope with the absence of Alex Caruso?

LeBron James and the LA Lakers had a 0-6 record in the 2021-22 NBA preseason

Alex Caruso impacted the game in multiple ways for the LA Lakers, especially on the defensive end. Caruso's energy coming off the bench propelled the team to many wins during his time with the franchise. His high IQ impressed LeBron James, which led to the duo forming a solid on-court partnership.

The LA Lakers missed what Alex Caruso provided them with during their dismal preseason campaign. Frank Vogel's men lost all six of their games in that stretch. The Lakers desperately need a defensive-minded wing like Caruso.

Also Read

With Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker both sidelined for another eight weeks, the LA Lakers might find it difficult to make an impact defensively. They still have their 15th roster spot open, though, so they could always look to sign a 3-and-D player.

The LeBron James-led LA Lakers will initially miss the presence of a player like Alex Caruso. But with their experience and talent at their disposal, it won't be that complicated for them to overcome his absence and produce desired results.

Follow us on Instagram for the latest NBA news, rumors and updates

Edited by Parimal Dagdee