“I see you”- Patrick Beverly gives special reaction to girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi’s summer fit collection

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Patrick Beverly's girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi, is a fashion entrepreneur and content creator. Yesterday, she gave a teaser of her upcoming summer outfit collection on Instagram. In the post, she was wearing an unreleased white, relaxed-fit one-piece dress with various graphic designs adorning it.

Beverly, for his part, left a special reaction to his girlfriend's post.

"Ok I see you 😍😍" Pat Bev commented.

Patrick Beverly commented on his girlfriend's post (Credits: @the.mandana/Instagram)

Mandana Bolourchi replied to her boyfriend's comment with a heart emoji. The couple has been dating for a couple of years, and Bolourchi has supported the athlete through his various team changes, all the way to Milwaukee. Beverly now has some time off after the Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Who is Patrick Beverly's girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi?

Patrick Beverly is in a loving relationship with entrepreneur, model and social media influencer Mandana Bolourchi. The couple has been together since 2021 and often post photos of each other on their profiles.

Bolourchi was born in Iran, and at 29 years old, has spent most of her life in Europe, LA and Middle Eastern countries. She has collaborated with brands like Dolce & Gabbana, occasionally featuring her as a model. Her most popular work includes features in Harper's BAZAAR.

She has also worked with The New York Guardian and has a massive following of 1.1 million on Instagram. Although Mandana's main profession is rooted in beauty and fashion, she also owns a real estate business in Dubai. Mandana is also an active contributor to charities that focus on education and women's empowerment.

She met Beverly when he was in California, and the couple celebrate their anniversary in April, though the details of how their love blossomed remain private.

