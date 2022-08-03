“I seen Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving at a table with KD in the Bahamas” - Former NBA champion says Kevin Durant was trying to join the Celtics as a free agent in 2019, says the Celtics have bad karma

The basketball world continues to monitor the situation between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. After it was announced that Kevin Durant had requested a trade from the Nets, fans have been anxiously awaiting a resolution.

Durant continues to be one of the most dangerous two-way players in the league. His ability alone could transform a playoff contender into an immediate title favorite overnight.

It's not often that a player of Durant's stature finds himself on the trade market. For that reason alone, potential trade negotiations have slowed down. This is because the Nets have stood firm on their reportedly "high" asking price.

There have been plenty of rumored teams interested in acquiring the superstar forward. However, it's looking more and more likely that KD will remain with the Nets.

One of the latest rumors connected the Boston Celtics to Durant as a potential destination. But that hasn't been the only time Durant has been connected to the Celtics.

On a recent episode of "VladTV," former NBA veteran Glen Davis discussed how Durant had planned to join Kyrie Irving in Boston. The two, however, ultimately decided to head to the Brooklyn Nets. Davis went in depth about how Irving and Jayson Tatum tried to recruit KD during that offseason.

"Just karma. Always going to have bad karma when it comes to the Celtics. I honestly think so because I think he went there with the wrong mindset. Imagine Kyrie on that damn team right now...See Jayson and Jaylen wasn't ready, still young.

"That's why people don't know after KD and them won the championship, I seen Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving at a table with KD in the Bahamas...they just won the championship. Kyrie was trying to get KD to come to Boston. When Boston didn't work out, 'KD come to Brooklyn.'

"KD was going to go to Boston, I seen with my own eyes in the Bahamas. I'm like, 'Why are y'all sitting at the same table.' I didn't even walk over there. I was like, 'That's crazy. KD was trying to come to Boston..."

Kevin Durant continues to find himself in the spotlight around the league

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

It's always fascinating to find out some behind-the-scenes stories when it comes to NBA history. After winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant became one of the storylines as a free agent. Many thought Durant could end up with the Celtics, until he decided to pivot and sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant continues to find himself connected to a number of different organizations, according to the rumor mill. It also seems as if the market for the superstar forward has started to cool down. Durant still has four years remaining on his contract, which means the Nets are in no rush to trade the talented superstar.

When healthy, KD has shown that he can still play at an MVP-caliber level. In his last season with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant went on to post averages of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He was shooting 51.8% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range.

