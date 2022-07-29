"I don't sense that LeBron wants to leave the Lakers" - NBA analyst believes LeBron James will stay in LA despite Cavaliers having lot of cap space next summer

NBA analyst Brian Windhorst reckons LA Lakers superstar LeBron James won't join the Cleveland Cavaliers and might stay in LA.

James will enter the 20th year of his career next season and also be in the final year of his contract with the Lakers. He's eligible to sign a two-year extension on August 4, but there has been no indication from his camp about staying in Hollywood.

However, on ESPN Daily with Pablo Torre, Windhorst said that despite the Cavaliers having cap space next summer, James is likely to stay with the Lakers next season.

"I don't sense that LeBron wants to leave the Lakers," Windhorst said. "But I would be remiss to not point out that the Cavs have positioned themselves to have huge salary cap space next summer. When LeBron could potentially be a free agent, and they have this growing young team. In fact, the team that they have right now is more potent than the team that they had that he returned to in 2014."

On #ESPNDaily @WindhorstESPN talks about calling LeBron's return to Cleveland, two years before it happened.

James began his legendary career with the Cavaliers in 2003 before leaving them to join the Miami Heat in 2010. After four seasons and two championships in Miami, he returned as a hero to Cleveland. He led the Cavaliers to four NBA Finals appearances, winning in 2016.

The four-time champ left in 2018 to sign with the Lakers. He brought a title back to Los Angeles in 2020, but they missed the playoffs last season. Considering the Lakers' disappointing campaign last season, James might be observing the team's moves. They signed several free agents and also brought in Darvin Ham as their new coach.

Will LeBron James join Cleveland Cavaliers next season?

Kevin Love and LeBron James were teammates in Cleveland.

LeBron James has had two different stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Will he entertain the idea of re-joining his hometown team for a third time? James first hinted about being open to the idea in an interview with Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.

If James walks away from the Lakers next summer, the Cavaliers have the cap space to sign him. They also have a good roster led by Evan Mobley and Darius Garland. Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen are also excellent players, while Isaac Okoro has been solid.

At this point of his' career, James only cares about winning championships. The Lakers are trying their best, but they need to get rid of Russell Westbrook first. It'll likely be a make-or-break season for the Lakers. The 37-year-old James has hinted about retirement, and he's only got a few years left in the league.

One of James' biggest dreams is to play in the NBA with his son Bronny, who'll be eligible to enter the 2024 draft. If James leaves the Lakers, he could chase a ring in the 2023-24 season before joining whichever team drafts Bronny.

