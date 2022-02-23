"I don't share Kyrie's optimism" - Nick Wright counters Kyrie Irving's recent confidence in Brooklyn Nets, cites their schedule as a major roadblock

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving seems to be in an upbeat mood as he believes the Nets will be a difficult opponent to face after the All-Star Weekend.

However, on Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, sports media personality Nick Wright disagreed. Wright doesn't share the same level of optimism as Irving as the Nets faced a brutal schedule. Wright said:

"The easiest game is the Hornets. They don't have a walkover in there, which is why I don't share Kyrie's confidence in the Nets. Their best-case scenario is that they get up to the sixth spot. So, no, I don't share his optimism."

Wright also questioned Ben Simmons' delay and why the Australian is yet to participate for the Nets. Wright continued:

"The idea that Ben Simmons isn't going to play immediately is baffling to me. The only theory I have if we don't immediately see Ben is they're waiting until after the 76ers game."

Can Kyrie Irving lead the Brooklyn Nets to a championship this season?

The new big three of the Brooklyn Nets have the capability to beat anybody on any given day. With Durant, Irving and Simmons, the Nets now possess an offensive juggernaut that could drop 120 points on a nightly basis irrespective of the opposition. The ability of the first two to create shots, draw fouls, catch and shoot, coupled with Simmons' ability to run the offense, allows the team to get going at their choosing.

With Kyrie Irving playing, Simmons could operate as a quintessential point guard who orchestrates the offense and is not worried about scoring. Irving slots in as the off guard who is focused on one thing and one thing only, which is to get buckets. This will also alleviate the scoring burden for Durant and allow him to be more efficient and effective.

The only worries as far as coach Steve Nash is concerned are team chemistry and defense. Irving isn't a great defender, and that could hurt a team that is ranked 19th in defensive rating. But the addition of Simmons, who was arguably the best defensive player in the league last season, also helps.

Team chemistry is also something the big three will have to figure out by spending more time on the court. While Kyrie Irving may potentially miss all of the home games, Simmons' return date is yet to be determined, and the Slim Reaper continues to be sidelined due to a knee injury. Having to constantly chop and change the lineup could prove to be problematic for Nash and the coaching staff of the Brooklyn Nets.

