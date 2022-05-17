"I shattered the backboard on a dunk so we couldn't finish the game" - LeBron James gives a hilarious answer when asked about his last game with Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been making the most of his time off this year. Considering the fact that the LA Lakers did not make the NBA Playoffs, James has a lot of time to spare.

Taking to social media late on monday night, James posted a tweet inviting questions his way.

A user responded to the tweet with a question of his own, which stated:

"Bronny beat you one-on-one yet? What was score last time y’all played"

LeBron James hilariously responded with an answer of his own, which read:

"The last time we actually played I shattered the backboard on a dunk so we couldn't finish the game."

The exchange can be viewed below.

Athletes and celebrities have a history of doing 'Q & A's' on their social media applications during their spare time. LeBron James has a history of partaking in these types of extravaganza's during his time off.

NFL star and arguably the 'greatest quarterback of all time', Tom Brady chimed in with a hysterical question of his own. Brady, who has a close and exuberant relationship with James, tweeted:

"You and me, 5 rounds, ice hockey shootout, who wins?"

LeBron James acknowledged the tweet and countered with an amusing response of his own.

"me but barely. May be swinging from my knees though."

LeBron James, on multiple occasions, has reiterated his ambition and desire to play with Bronny James, his eldest child, who will be turning 18 this October.

If things go according to plan in the James household, the NBA world might very well see its first father-and-son duo, playing for the same team on the same court. A once in a lifetime moment.

Another user posed the question of whether the 'King' still views playing with his son in the NBA as a neccesity. The tweet stated:

"you 100% plan on playing with bronny?"

James' response indicated that his stance has never changed, and hopes it comes to fruition.

LeBron James and his NBA future

Despite his current scenario in the league, LeBron James has made a household name for himself. Regardless of whether the 4-time 'MVP' is currently scheduled to play in the playoffs, he will remain a topic of discussion.

The current questions that come in relation to James are threefold in nature. The first is not if, but when the four-time NBA champion breaks the 'all-time scoring record' held by 'Hall of Famer' Kareem Abdul Jabbar.

The second revolves around whether the Lakers' 'All-Star' can in effect bring his desire to play with his son to fruition. That moment will forever be etched into NBA history.

The third and most important query regarding LeBron is whether his championship aspirations will still remain, and will he or not, add more NBA accolades to his name.

LeBron James, if anything, has on multiple occasions proved his doubters wrong. If history is anything to go by, it's that the four-time champion remains driven and motivated to this day to further his success in his storied basketball career.

