"I am shell-shocked" - Stephen A.Smith snubs JJ Redick as his COTY & endorses new favorite following Pistons' 8-game win streak

Shortly removed from his playing career, JJ Redick made the transition into coaching this season. Despite his early success with the LA Lakers, one longtime analyst has snubbed him for a seasonal award.

Redick has had a lot to navigate in his first year as a head coach. Not only is he leading the league's most iconic franchise, but they made a massive change in-season. Amid all the pressure and expectations that come with coaching the Lakers, Redick has LA in the top five in the West with a few weeks to go in the season.

With what he's been able to do in LA, many have argued that Redick should be in the Coach of the Year discussion. While on First Take Thursday morning, Stephen A. Smith gave his thoughts on the topic. He is okay with Redick having a case to win but feels J.B. Bickerstaff should be the frontrunner.

"I said that JJ Redick for the Los Angeles Lakers is a Coach of the Year candidate. I did not say he's Coach of the Year," Stephen A. said. "J.B. Bickerstaff is the Coach of the Year. I can't believe, I am shell-shocked at what I have seen from Detroit."

In his first season as head coach of the Detroit Pistons, Bickerstaff has helped completely turn the franchise around. Last year, they posted the NBA's worst record at 14-68. Now, they are knocking on the door of having a top-five seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the past few weeks, the Pistons have been one of the hottest teams in all of basketball. They have secured victories in each of their last eight games, tying their longest streak since 2008.

Stephen A. Smith recently applauded JJ Redick's impact on the LA Lakers

Stephen A. Smith's initial remarks stem from comments he made earlier in the week. While he doesn't view JJ Redick as Coach of the Year, he still took time to praise him and the impact he's had on the LA Lakers.

Over the weekend, the Lakers picked up an impressive victory over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. This led to Stephen A. talking about LA on Monday's edition of First Take. He's been impressed by what Redick has been able to do for the team defensively and feels the new-look squad could end up making noise in the West.

"He's doing an outstanding job," Stephen A. said of Redick. "When JJ first arrived, we knew it was an upgrade from Darvin Ham offensively, but downgrade defensively.

Now we're seeing the Lakers come along defenisvely. If that continues, there's no telling what they could do in the West."

Given the competition around the league, JJ Redick is going to have his hands full trying to secure Coach of the Year. That said, with what he's been able to do this season, he's in a good position to be a finalist.

