“I would show him my stats" - Kisha Chavis is dead set to stick with OF account even after discord with Joe Smith

Former No. 1 draft pick Joe Smith is in the limelight after discovering his wife, Kisha Chavis, has an OnlyFans account. Smith argued with his wife over this revelation and reached viral status when Chavis recorded everything and uploaded the video online.

Despite being known for playing 16 seasons with 12 NBA teams, Smith's name is now trending for something outside his basketball career.

Be that as it may, it has not stopped Kisha Chavis from talking about the situation as podcast host Treasure Wilson interviewed her. The wife of the former NBA player was asked what route she'd take if her husband told her to stop with her OnlyFans venture.

"I would show him my stats and then ask him to think about that again," Chavis said.

Kisha Chavis seems convinced she wants to keep her OF account, even if it makes her husband uncomfortable. Her course of action would be to show Joe Smith her OnlyFans' "stats" instead of quitting entirely.

With this, Chavis wants her husband to think about whether he should consider telling her to stop using the subscription-based platform that involves adult content or not.

The viral argument clip showed an enraged Joe Smith after finding out that his wife has had the account for more than a year and chose to disclose it from him just recently.

Kisha Chavis talks about her marriage pulling through along with her husband, Joe Smith, coming around to it

Following the argument with the former Golden State Warriors forward, Kisha Chavis talked about the OnlyFans decision being "executive," with the hope of her husband coming around to it, as per TMZ.

"I don't want to be alone," Chavis said, "but you know, if that's what it has to be, that's what it has to be. But I don't think we'll have a divorce, I don't think so. I think he'll come around. I'm just sorry that he can't understand that. ... it wasn't a selfish decision. It was a decision that I made.

"I made an executive decision when my man wasn't taking the lead. I really love Joe."

Chavis' comments make it seem like she doesn't want her husband to file for a divorce after being together for 11 years, as per Sportskeeda's Sean Cavanaugh. Despite not telling her husband directly about the account, she hopes that he will come around to it without resorting to separation.

There's no concrete answer on how much is left from Smith's earnings during his time playing in the NBA, but given the decision that Kisha Chavis made, it wasn't looking pretty when it came to expenses.