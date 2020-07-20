'I showed what I'm capable of' - Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on the NBA MVP race

LeBron James has been one of the most recognizable and visible NBA players since his rookie season. But even he would have found the media attention and paparazzi following him around in Los Angeles a bit bugging.

Now that LeBron James is in the bubble, he gets to lead a life more like normal people and can focus on answering tough questions with his usual geniality.

LeBron James press conference

When asked about how his preparation and approach has been in preparing for the season restart, his response was:

The mentality for me hasn’t changed for me (despite everything that’s happened) … every year is going to have some things that you have to adjust to."

LeBron James was also asked about whether his thoughts Lakers legend and franchise GOAT Kobe Bryant, and he promptly said that Kobe has been in his thoughts 'every single day'.

LeBron added that the Lakers were in first in the West at the time of the suspended season, and that he had heard criticism previously that he was in first in the East, but that didn’t compare to the West. Another thing he checks off. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 20, 2020

When asked about his opinion on the MVP race and the truncation of the consideration period for end-of-season awards, LeBron James was quizzical:

No, because things happen that you can’t control. As far as the MVP race, I think I showed what I was capable of doing not only individually but from a team perspective.”

LeBron James also believes that he has removed another bone from critics' arsenal by leading the Lakers to a Conference-best record this season. It would be LeBron James's 5th MVP award if he wins it in a couple of months, tying Michael Jordan and Bill Russell.

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers

Other than LeBron James, head coach Frank Vogel and JaVale McGee gave Zoom interviews today. Vogel was effusive in his praise for 3rd-year player Kyle Kuzma:

Kuz has been one of our best players since this restart in these practices, he’s had a couple of stretches where he just dominated the floor and it’s been really encouraging to see… He had some inconsistency with the beginning of our season because he dealt with 3 different injuries that really prohibited him from getting his legs under him.

The shot-making wasn’t always there, but it’s been there at a very high level during this restart. We’re very encouraged and excited about what having a real healthy training camp could mean for him. Hopefully that leads to an increased role and gives us that boost that we’re looking for."

Vogel also confirmed that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will likely be a starter in a guard role.

JaVale McGee said that everybody on the Lakers were professional during the hiatus and it’s been reflected in how the players look physically. Scrimmages have been good, everybody is in shape. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 20, 2020

