"I sit by Jamal every day": Christian Braun on learning from Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook, and stepping into Caldwell-Pope’s role (Exclusive)

When the Denver Nuggets lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, questions swirled about their ability to sustain the level of success that led them to an NBA title. Caldwell-Pope’s departure to the Orlando Magic left a significant void, but Christian Braun has stepped in to fill it and potentially exceed the expectations set for him.

The 23-year-old is off to a career-best start, averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 13 games. His efficiency has been remarkable—55.0% from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc—showcasing his evolution into a versatile and reliable contributor. Braun has scored in double figures in every game this season, demonstrating his consistency and dependability in an expanded role.

Braun Steps into the Spotlight with Consistency

Braun’s performance against the Memphis Grizzlies was symbolic of his growth. He tallied 19 points on 7-12 shooting from the field, adding seven rebounds, two assists, and three steals in a 122-110 victory. His ability to contribute across multiple areas of the game has cemented his value in Denver’s rotation.

Braun's adjustment to the starting lineup has been about simplicity and trust in his preparation. “Being in the starting lineup and playing with those other guys really helps. The looks are really easy for me. I’m just trying to keep it simple—shoot when I’m open, drive when I’m not, and just play the right way,” Braun told Sportskeeda.

That mentality extends to his development approach, where repetition and trust in his preparation are key. He's kept his process simple, emphasizing mastering the simple parts of his role—trusting that his work will translate playing next to the dynamic talents he plays alongside.

“I just keep working on the same things I’ve been working on,” Braun explained to Sportskeeda. “I try to keep it simple and trust in my work and the things I’ve been doing all summer and for years. The guys are creating a lot of easy looks for me, and it’s easy to play when you’re alongside a lot of really good players.”

That focus has allowed Braun to thrive offensively, where nearly 59% of his shots come at the rim. His physicality and decision-making have turned him into a highly efficient finisher, while his ability to knock down threes adds spacing for the Nuggets’ stars. Whether he has to shoot against a contest, drive a closeout, capitalize on a chance to cut, or attack in transition, he's made a significant impact by allowing the game to come to him.

Building Chemistry with Nikola Jokic

Braun’s connection with Nikola Jokic is a significant part of his success. The Serbian superstar has assisted Braun 26 times this season—just one behind Michael Porter Jr. for the most on the team. When receiving passes from Jokic, Braun has shot 51.2% inside the arc and 41.2% from three.

The pairing has been dominant in their shared minutes. In the 344 minutes, the two were on the court together, the Nuggets posted an extraordinary 126.3 offensive rating and a 14.0 net rating.

“You’ve got to know when to cut, when to spot up—those things are important,” Braun explained to Sportskeeda. “Then, being able to finish and knock down open shots is obviously big. I just try to do what I can to help Jamal or Nikola, be good on the defensive end, and play well in transition. Nikola is great at starting transitions, so I try to be ready to cut, finish, and shoot when I’m open.”

Lessons from Caldwell-Pope, Murray, and Westbrook

Braun’s rapid development is a result of his talent and the guidance he’s received from veteran teammates. He credits his time with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jamal Murray, and even Russell Westbrook—who joined the Nuggets via free agency this summer—for helping him refine his approach.

“He was great to me,” Braun said of Caldwell-Pope in his conversation with Sportskeeda. “Whenever he saw something I could do better, he’d let me know. He was just a good dude to all of us, a good locker-room guy. We won a lot of games with him, so being able to watch and soak those things up was huge. He would go out of his way to teach me things, point out areas for improvement, and help on the court.”

Sitting next to Jamal Murray in the locker room daily has also been instrumental for Braun—providing him with insights into what one of the best guards in the league does to achieve dynamic results. Observing parts of the daily process that go into his star teammates' routine has helped.

“I sit by Jamal every day and have learned a lot both on and off the court,” Braun shared with Sportskeeda. “I’ve had great vets who have helped with routine stuff—Russ, too. I’ve picked up things from their routines on off days and game days. On the court, guys like KCP, Jeff [Green], DJ [DeAndre Jordan], Nikola, and Jamal have all been quick to offer help. I just try to soak it all up.”

A Key Piece for Now and the Future

Braun’s emergence has filled the void left by Caldwell-Pope and given the Nuggets long-term flexibility. His ability to excel alongside Denver’s stars while continuing to develop signals that he is a long-term answer on the perimeter. He's focused on continuing to grow as a shooter, cutter, and finisher.

“Every day since I got here, we’ve had things we work on—shooting, cutting, finishing—whatever it is,” Braun said to Sportskeeda. “We try to stack days and not be content with where we are, always trying to get better."

A significant part of Braun's learning process has been the importance of routine and taking care of his body. After averaging 20.2 minutes per game in 2023-24, he is currently playing 35.3 minutes each game this season. He sees even greater potential ahead as he settles into this role.

Every game and every day is a learning experience, especially now that I’m playing more minutes," Braun detailed to Sportskeeda. "I’m learning how to recover, take care of my body, and still compete at a high level. It’s about improving every day, and I know if I keep doing that, I’ll continue to get better and help the team more.”

If Braun’s trajectory continues, he could play an even more significant role in the Nuggets’ future, giving the team options as they navigate roster decisions around Jokic and Murray. For now, though, Braun is focused on improving every day and helping Denver defend its title.

So far, he’s doing just that.

