"I would be a Sixer" - Kenny Smith backs former MVP James Harden as the star faces an uncertain future in Philadelphia

Recently, there have been numerous reports about James Harden waiving his player option with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. As of this publishing, nothing is official yet and fans are waiting for Harden's big decision.

Rumors suggest that "The Beard" is expected to make his long-awaited return to the Houston Rockets.

With all this buzz currently surrounding James Harden, people in the league can't help but give their opinions regarding the decision he has to make. Kenny Smith is one of the NBA figures who gave their two cents on Harden's status with the Sixers.

Smith believes that staying in Philly is the most logical move James can make. He emphasized that playing next to Joel Embiid is one good reason to stay.

“You are playing with the MVP of the league," Smith said. "I don’t know how you can pass that up… I would not be torn. I would be a Sixer.”

What's James Harden's current status?

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

The Philadelphia 76ers' are currently on vacation after a disappointing Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the semi-finals of the playoffs. There are indications that James Harden may not continue playing for the team after the second-round exit. People assume that Harden has lost interest in representing Philadelphia.

Several sources have reported that Harden is expected to decline his player option for the upcoming season, which is worth $36.5 million. The main reason behind Harden's desire to leave Philly is the limited freedom he has to play in his preferred style.

Since joining the Sixers, Harden has primarily taken on a playmaking role rather than focusing on scoring, as Joel Embiid is the team's primary offensive option. Considering these factors, it is anticipated that Harden will explore free agency during the offseason with the intention of securing a new four-year contract.

Many sources suggest that there is a high likelihood of a reunion between Harden and the Houston Rockets. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the Rockets are currently struggling with their current roster and are in need of a leader, a role that James Harden can fulfill exceptionally well.

