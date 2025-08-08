"I slept like 30 minutes that night" - Shams Charania reveals BTS of viral Luka Doncic-Lakers trade tweet while highlighting struggles of NBA insider

Shams Charania broke the news of the stunning trade involving Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and LA Lakers big man Anthony Davis in early February. While most expected fireworks to happen a few days before the trade deadline, the ESPN reporter dropped a bomb. Charania tweeted the news of a trade that continues to reverberate today.In Thursday’s episode of the “Sports Reporters” on ESPN, Charania gave a glimpse of what happened behind the scenes on Feb. 3.“It was a whirlwind that night. I slept like 30 minutes that night. … That deal happened on a Saturday night. On Wednesday, I got a tip from a few sources that, essentially, the Mavs and the Lakers were talking about a deal. … It took seven minutes to get all the details, confirm it, write up the tweet.”Charania added that he spent several minutes ensuring that he did not make any typographical errors. When asked if his editor managed to check the tweet, the NBA insider continued that no editor was awake at 12:12 on a Saturday morning.Most basketball fans were monitoring the statuses of big-name players heading into the trade deadline. The Jimmy Butler saga, which had been going on for months, grabbed headlines. Speculations were rife that a Butler trade could involve former Phoenix Suns stars Bradley Beal or Kevin Durant.Some were also looking at the Sacramento Kings, who were reportedly accommodating De’Aaron Fox’s request for a trade. Eventually, Shams Charania surprised everyone with a tweet that sent the basketball world reeling.Shams Charania opens up about real life struggles as an NBA insiderShams Charania holds an enviable position in basketball circles. Following the retirement of the legendary Adrian Wojnarowski, the 31-year-old reporter has become arguably the pre-eminent source of NBA breaking news.While there is glamor, popularity and money, the Loyola University (Chicago) alumnus concedes the perks don’t always mean a struggle-free life.“I’ve had to walk out on dates. I’ve had to walk out on social media events. … My friends don’t really like me. That’s why it’s very hard to have a consistent relationship because you know the time that that requires and the time that they deserve, rightfully, and there are moments where I’m always gonna choose this.”The NBA offseason is in full swing, giving Shams Charania a little breathing room. Still, he is never too far away from the latest breaking news, which basketball fans have come to expect from him. The reporter opened up about his real-life struggles, but he has enjoyed and thrived in his work.