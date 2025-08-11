"I smell a top 3 offense": New York fans hyped as Knicks poach T.J. Saint to bolster Mike Brown’s staff after G League run

The New York Knicks haven’t made major roster moves this offseason, but the front office made a key addition to boost the team’s offensive firepower. The organization hired former G League head coach T.J. Saint as the newest assistant coach on Mike Brown’s staff, according to insider Ian Begley.

Ian Begley @IanBegley Knicks are hiring T.J. Saint as an assistant coach on Mike Brown’s staff, league sources told SNY. Saint, head coach of the Pelicans G League team, will aid NYK on the offensive end. He’s viewed in NBA circles as a bright offensive mind; Squadron had G League’s top offense in

Fans celebrated the move on social media.

“I smell a top 3 offense,” @jeancarlospxrez wrote.

jaycee @jeancarlospxrez I smell a top 3 offense

Others echoed similar excitement, sharing their optimism about the team’s future.

Dr. Marmaduke, CPA @DrMarmadukeNBA @IanBegley O shit i like this a lot ngl probably gonna involve a lot more secondary ball handler plays im assuming?

tj @KnicksHateMe @IanBegley 125 PPG

Tom Crean @TomCrean Congratulations @TJSaint4 You’ll be a real plus to that @nyknicks coaching staff. You earned your way. Go kill it.

The Draftnik @draftniks Excellent hire. Bright mind from the G.

jfromflorida @jfromflorida1 Wow a real coaching staff man , should be a legendary year

Saint most recently coached for the New Orleans Pelicans' G League affiliate, joining the Erie BayHawks' staff before the 2019-20 season and being promoted to assistant head coach in 2020. He later became head coach of the Birmingham Squadron in 2022, leading the team to a 26-40 record during his tenure.

Before his time in the G League, Saint built a diverse coaching resume with stints at the University of Georgia, the Detroit Pistons, Butler University and Belmont University.

Jalen Brunson excited to play for new Knicks coach

A few days after their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 playoffs, the Knicks ended their five-year run with coach Tom Thibodeau. A month later, the team announced Mike Brown as their new head coach.

Speaking on the Roommates Show podcast, Jalen Brunson shared his enthusiasm about playing under Brown. While the two had never built a personal relationship, Brunson said there was always mutual respect and praised Brown’s emphasis on accountability.

“Never had a relationship with him, but he always said kind words,” Brunson said (timestamp 1:24 onwards). “As an opposing coach, I always shook his hand, said ‘What’s up,’ and gave him a head nod.

“The videos we see on Twitter, like the one where he’s holding the whole team accountable in Sacramento or sprinting the whole sideline, show a different side of him. He’s really animated, wants the best for his team, and wants to push his team in any way he can. I’m excited for this and excited to see where he can take us. It should be fun.”

With the Knicks keeping their core group of Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges intact, Mike Brown steps into the 2025–26 season with a roster already built for a championship push.

