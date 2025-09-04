"I had to do something on the toilet" - Luka Doncic reveals hilarious reason for skipping Slovenian national anthem before game vs Israel

Slovenia's men's national basketball team lined up on the court pregame, but Slovenian star Luka Doncic was nowhere to be seen. Slovenia took on Israel in a group stage game in the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 on Thursday.Doncic led his nation to a 106-96 win. However, the Lakers star's absence from the singing of the national anthems before the game had many fans confused. Doncic revealed the hilarious reason for his absence in a postgame interview.&quot;I had to do something on the toilet,&quot; Doncic said. &quot;If you're also interested about that, then I don't know. I wouldn't miss an anthem but I had to go urgent. I couldn't wait until halftime.&quot;Doncic posted a near triple-double performance against Israel, finishing with 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists on 12-for-21 shooting, including 4-for-11 from 3-point range.Thursday's win pushed Slovenia to No. 3 in Group D. Doncic's team is tied with Poland and Israel with 3-2 records. However, Poland is No. 2 due to the points difference. France (4-1) holds the top spot.Luka Doncic makes history in the 106-96 win over IsraelMaking history is nothing new to Luka Doncic. The LA Lakers star has been breaking records left and right since his days as a basketball player for Real Madrid in the Liga ACB.He continued to etch his name in the history books when he stepped into the NBA, and now, he is doing the same on the international stage. On Thursday, Doncic became Slovenia's all-time leading scorer. His 37-point masterpiece pushed his international career total to 1,100 points as he surpassed former NBA guard Goran Dragic (1,095 points).To commemorate the event, the Lakers star shared Slovenian basketball's post on his Instagram story. In the picture, Doncic is holding a &quot;1100&quot; sign.Luka Doncic shares Slovenian Basketball's post on his IG story. (Credits: @lukadoncic/IG)The Lakers star had a wide grin on his face as he became the greatest ever to do it in Slovenian basketball history.