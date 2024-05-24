“I am sorry”- 3x DPOY issues Luka Doncic an apology after counting him out as MVP candidate  

The Dallas Mavericks have emerged from being the fifth seed in the NBA Western Conference into making it to the West finals, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves, with much credit to Luka Doncic for carrying the team. Through this achievement, many doubters have become believers including three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Dwight Howard.

Still hopeful to get another crack at the NBA, Howard has been spending his time off-court from playing basketball overseas and having his very own podcast, "Above the Rim". In one of the episodes, the eight-time NBA All-Star admittedly said he is one of his critics, mainly saying that he should not be in the MVP consideration.

After the Mavericks took an early 1-0 lead over the Timberwolves in the series, Howard is convinced that Luka Doncic should have been considered in the MVP race:

"First, I gotta say is, Luka, I am sorry. Listen, brother. I made a mistake. I counted you out," Howard said. "I wasn't familiar with your game. I was not familiar with what you been doing but as far as MVP, you are showing it. I'm sorry for that man, 'cause you kill it, bro."

The podcast clip also showed the 2023-24 regular season stats of the Slovenian guard with near-triple double averages of 33.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists.

Luka Doncic on track to have biggest contract in NBA history

As the All-NBA honors have been announced, Doncic made it to his fifth All-NBA First Team selection this season, and he is joined by Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

By reaching this feat, the 25-year-old guard is eligible to earn $70 million in a single season through a supermax extension with the Dallas Mavericks. The sum of this deal could potentially reach $346.3 million, according to ESPN analyst Bobby Marks.

However, this extension can't be signed in 2024 because the Slovenian has not reached seven years of service in the NBA. However, the earliest possible time that he can sign the extension will be in 2025 after being named All-NBA in two of the last three seasons playing for the Mavs.

The rapid increase of popularity in basketball has led to the NBA increasing salaries on a steady increment. Doncic is the first among many others in line that could get the new supermax extension including the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Bam Adebayo, Pascal Siakam, Brandon Ingram, De'Aaron Fox and Jaren Jackson Jr.