"I stand with Julius and his whole family" - Stephen Curry becomes latest NBA player to demand justice for Julius Jones in controversial death row case

Stephen Curry has become the latest NBA player to voice his support for Julius Jones. Curry has backed a clemency petition for the death-row inmate, who is believed to be wrongfully charged with murdering an Oklahoma man.

Jones has been incarcerated since August 1999 after being convicted at the age of 19. Various international figures, NBA stars and the Innocence Project have studied the case, and rallied on Jones' behalf. A flawed investigation, racial bias and an ill-equipped defense suggest a wrongful conviction of Jones.

In a video posted on social media, Curry offered his support to Jones and his family. He emphasized he would stand behind Jones, hoping that he gets justice and becomes a free man soon. Curry said:

It’s Stephen Curry, and I stand with Julius and his whole family and pray that justice is served for our brother, and that he’s a free man soon.

Curry later spoke about a conversation he had with Jones and how he was unable to celebrate his side's victory against OKC because he was thinking about how the death-row inmate would be feeling at that point. Speaking at a post-match press conference, Curry said:

I got goosebumps right now. I come out of a basketball game, and you’re celebrating a win in the locker room, and then you’re like, what’s it like in his shoes right now

With stars such as Stephen Curry, Blake Griffin, Russell Westbrook and Trae Young speaking up for Julius Jones and pushing for his justice, it remains to be seen if he becomes a free man soon.

Curry has always been an active voice in the community. He has stood up for social justice issues and help enlighten people, enabling them to make informed decisions.

Stephen Curry has been at the forefront of fighting for minority rights and calling out unjust behavior at every level. That includes the Black Lives Matter movement or fighting to gain justice for Breonna Taylor and other victims of police brutality. He has not shied away from controversy irrespective of the backlash he gets.

Can Stephen Curry win the MVP trophy this season?

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry dribbling up the court

Stephen Curry has been as impeccable on the court as he has been off it. the seven-time All-Star has started the new season in blistering form, putting forth his credentials for the MVP award early into the campaign.

Curry has averaged 29 points, 6.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds to go with 1.8 steals in four games. That has helped the Golden State Warriors sit comfortably atop a stacked Western Conference. With Klay Thompson yet to make his return, Curry will look to pile on the numbers in what could be another historic season for the two-time MVP winner.

Considering the red-hot form he is in right now and his form in the previous season, it may not be a far-fetched proposition for Curry winning yet another MVP trophy. In the process, he could guide the Warriors to a deep postseason run and perhaps a crack at the NBA championship too.

