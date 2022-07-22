“I started having a monster season and I went to them” - Jalen Brunson says the Dallas Mavericks were too late with an official offer, says he wanted to be in Dallas for a long time

Jalen Brunson's move to the New York Knicks has been one of the most talked about deals in NBA free agency this offseason. They signed the guard on a four-year $104 million deal from the Dallas Mavericks.

Brunson had been an integral part of the Mavs since they drafted him in 2018. He initially came off the bench, but found a starting spot under coach Jason Kidd.

The 25-year-old had a breakout campaign during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 16.3 PPG and 4.8 APG, both of which were career highs. With him showcasing his true potential, many teams came in to try and acquire him from the Mavs. But in the end, the New York Knicks were the side that signed him to a lucrative four-year deal.

During a recent appearance on "The Old Man and Three" podcast, Jalen Brunson stated that he did try and approach the Mavericks. But by then things had gotten too late. Speaking about how he felt after leaving the Mavs, the guard said:

"When we were talking about the number from Dallas obviously like I loved my time in Dallas, I wanted to be in Dallas, I thought I was gonna be in Dallas for a long time.

"As you said I started having a monster season and I went to them before they officially offered it to me and by then it was too late, it was like business came out knocking on the door, so it was kind of just at least look."

Jalen Brunson is a sensational player who can certainly play at the All-Star level. It would have been great if the Mavs kept him as the youngster was starting to look really good alongside Luka Doncic. However, the Knicks came in with an offer that was tough to refuse.

"You know, I had to do my due diligence and look and see what was out there. Honestly, people may not believe it, I talked about my dad since like Year 1 or 2," We're gonna be here for the rest of our career," that's what I thought."

New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork



— Jalen Brunson on joining the Knicks, coach Tom Thibodeau and assistant coach / dad Rick Brunson. More at “Having my dad, Thibs, guys who’ve pushed me since I was a kid….It had a large impact on my decision”— Jalen Brunson on joining the Knicks, coach Tom Thibodeau and assistant coach / dad Rick Brunson. More at youtu.be/y47nsnMmt4w “Having my dad, Thibs, guys who’ve pushed me since I was a kid….It had a large impact on my decision” — Jalen Brunson on joining the Knicks, coach Tom Thibodeau and assistant coach / dad Rick Brunson. More at youtu.be/y47nsnMmt4w https://t.co/73qAwlANlK

The Mavs have not had a great free agency so far. Their only big recruits have been Christian Wood and JaVale McGee. Luka Doncic is the team's biggest relief as the Slovenian is only getting better with time. However, pairing him alongside other talented players is necessary.

Jalen Brunson could have been the player that the Mavs could entrust that responsibility on. But the guard's move to the Knicks means that the Mavs' search to find another star to pair alongside Doncic will have to continue.

KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse Jalen Brunson is introduced as a Knick Jalen Brunson is introduced as a Knick https://t.co/CTopXPhRCD

How impactful can Jalen Brunson be with the New York Knicks?

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

Jalen Brunson is one of the most talented young guards in the league. Although he played aloball-dominant dominant player like Luka Doncic in Dallas, Brunson did not fail to make an impact. The 25-year-old has the ability to make tough shots and be a ball handler when needed.

mo @mo77985514 Jalen Brunson on bringing the Knicks back to the NBA Finals:



“I think the city deserves that” Jalen Brunson on bringing the Knicks back to the NBA Finals: “I think the city deserves that” https://t.co/aDnI1pNMRE

The Knicks needed a dynamic presence at the guard position as their move for Kemba Walker seemed to fail. With Jalen Brunson coming in, the Knicks have a guard that can score and make plays for the team. They are also in the mix to sign Donovan Mitchell and if that falls into place, the Knicks will have an exciting team.

Brunson and Mitchell can both put the ball in the basket and are incredible shooters of the basketball. To add to that, they also have the likes of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, who can step up on both ends of the floor.

They also have a coach in Tom Thibodeau, who is a mastermind. The team missed out on the playoffs last time. However, if all works well, they could make their way back to the playoffs this coming campaign.

