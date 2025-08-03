“I stayed when I should’ve left”: Malik Beasley’s ex Montana Yao breaks silence after years of scandal, arrests & heartbreak in major announcement 

Malik Beasley’s ex-wife, Montana Yao, broke her silence and spoke about the years of scandals, arrests and hardships she allegedly endured in her relationship. On Saturday, Yao shared a video on TikTok and talked about living through “crazy, unimaginable” moments during her relationship with Beasley.She made a major announcement, saying she will post a TikTok video daily, outlining the struggles in her past relationship. Yao hopes that other women will look at it and avoid making the same mistakes she made.“I have made a lot of decisions out of love, hope, fear and insecurity,&quot; Yao said. &quot;I stayed when I should've left, I protected people who hurt me and I made excuses for red flags. But, I'm not ashamed to admit that anymore, I own it. I forgive myself. And I hope that my story can help each woman realise her worth sooner than I did.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYao and Beasley got married in March 2020. The couple was together for five years before Yao filed for legal separation in March, citing irreconcilable differences. Their relationship is marked by years of scandals and controversies.Just a few months after Beasley was married to Yao, pictures emerged online showing the NBA star holding hands with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. Shortly after, his wife filed for divorce for the first time.Before the Pippen controversy, the NBA star had been arrested and charged with felony threats of violence and drug possession. The couple reconciled in 2021, but their reunion was short-lived.In 2025, Beasley became the subject of a gambling investigation, leading to further controversy. Moreover, shortly after Yao filed for divorce, the Pistons guard was publicly seen with Natalia Garibotto, fueling speculation about a new relationship. Garibotto and Beasley later confirmed that they were dating.Malik Beasley remains teamless amid gambling probeMalik Beasley's contract with the Detroit Pistons ran out at the end of the 2024-25 season. Earlier, the Pistons had been in contact with Beasley to work out terms for a new deal, but negotiations have come to a halt amid his ongoing gambling investigation.He played all 82 games last season, averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Since he's still producing at a high level, many teams could use his services. But, he is unlikely to be signed anytime soon due to his legal troubles.