"I can't do what Steph do" - Bobby Portis clarifies he didn't direct his 'shimmy celebration' at Steph Curry 

Bobby Portis had another solid game in a starting role as the Milwaukee Bucks decimated Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors 118-99 at home on Thursday. Portis finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, shooting 8 of 16 from the floor, including four of seven from the 3-point line.

Bobby Portis also did a Steph Curry-like shimmy dance step after hitting a three-pointer to end the first half of the match. Many felt that his celebration was a taunt directed at the Warriors superstar, but Portis later clarified that it wasn't the case. Here's what the Bucks center said after the game (NBC Sports):

"Steph different, man," Portis told reporters. "I can't do what Steph do. I can only make the shot that I can make, but Steph is different. In college [at Arkansas], I had a lot of friends -- I don't know if y'all familiar with the Nupes and Kappa and stuff -- I have a lot of friends that did that, so I just imitated it at home, but other than that, that's all it was. Steph is on a whole different level shooting than me."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Bobby Portis' celebration after beating the first half buzzer Bobby Portis' celebration after beating the first half buzzer 😂🔥 https://t.co/Yp8v3GorJj

The Bucks and Warriors entered the game after a run of poor performances recently. Milwaukee has lost four of their last five matches, while the Dubs had lost three of their last four. The defending champions though, had a relatively healthier roster to compete with.

Milwaukee's star players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were in top form as well. Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double, bagging 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, while Middleton had 23 points, five rebounds and seven assists to his name.

Steph Curry's slump continues as Golden State Warriors drop their fourth time in five outings.

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a very tough spot. They are playing poorly offensively and have missed the contributions of one of their key players in Draymond Green over their last few games. The team's leader, Steph Curry, is also currently in a terrible shooting slump. The two-time MVP scored only 12 points on 4 of 11 shooting and committed four turnovers in the Dubs' latest loss against the Bucks.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr: “To be honest, I'm not that concerned. We got our butt's kicked, but we're just in a rough patch in our season. It happens to every team, every year pretty much.” Steve Kerr: “To be honest, I'm not that concerned. We got our butt's kicked, but we're just in a rough patch in our season. It happens to every team, every year pretty much.” https://t.co/j9dPz3QJYE

Also Read Article Continues below

Steph Curry has averaged roughly 20 points per game on 33% field goal shooting, including 28.1% from the 3-point line over his last seven games. With Draymond Green out and Klay Thompson on a minutes restriction, Golden State has relied on Curry to make things happen offensively. But with him currently struggling, the Warriors will need the likes of Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to step up and help the team return to form.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra