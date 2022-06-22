“I am still the all-time leading scorer in the NBA and I only made one three-point shot” - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflects on how the game has changed, reminisces about his first and only 3-point shot

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is widely regarded as one of the best NBA players of all time. He claimed six NBA championships in his career and won as many MVP trophies. The 75-year-old is also the leading scorer in the NBA with 38,387 points. He took 28,307 shots to make those points, out of which only one of 18 of his attempts was a three-pointer.

Out of all 18 attempts, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made only a single shot, which remains to be the only three-point conversion of his career. However, that never stopped him from excelling as a player inside the paint. His patented "Skyhook" is still one of the most graceful moves in basketball.

The Hall of Famer recently appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" where he spoke about the evolution of the game.

"Earlier on, you might get ten three-point shots in the game. Now, it's ten-twenty three point shots in a quarter. It seems like it's a three-point shooting contest. People enjoy it, and you know they should. I am still the All-Time leading scorer in the NBA, and I only made one three-point shot," said Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when asked about three-point shootiung during his era.

During his 20 seasons in the league, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was one of the most lethal scorers in the game. However, he never got an easy pass as defenders in his era were ruthless in their approach. To make his way to the top of the game, the legend had to work on his post moves and abilities in the paint.

During his era, coaches were very particular about the players not taking three-point shots. Speaking about the same, he said:

"The coach says, "'You shoot the ball from in here, you can come sit down with me.'"

Abdul-Jabbar's only three-point make came in 1986. Despite his age, the six-time champ vividly remembers what went in to him taking the three-point shot. He said:

"It was an accident. I ran out to the corner to get a rebound, and I was out there all alone. They didn't want to come guard me. I turned around and made the three-pointer."

The three-point line was first introduced in the NBA in 1979. This was ten years after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made his debut and won the first of his six championships. However, he never relied on the three-point line as not many defenders were able to stop him when he got to the paint.

How good would Kareem Abdul-Jabbar be in the modern-day NBA?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time. His resume was stacked, and he retired as the highest scorer in the league. There are constant hypothetical questions raised on how past legends would do in today's NBA.

As for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, he would certainly be the same dominant force he was back then. The nineteen-time All-Star is tall and had all the post moves he needed to get the better of his opponents.

NBA History @NBAHistory



One of the most unstoppable moves in NBA history... watch some of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's most memorable skyhook's from his career. #BHM One of the most unstoppable moves in NBA history... watch some of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's most memorable skyhook's from his career. #BHMhttps://t.co/0Az0PvJlEd

The modern-day NBA has become a lot quicker, but Abdul-Jabbar's game could certainly help him navigate things at his own pace. Teams would throw double-teams and try to stop him, but with a shot like Skyhook, he could even unlock the most resolute defenses.

Although there are players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo in today's game. A player like Abdul-Jabbar will always be a force because of his ability to dominate near the basket. With all that said, his contribution to the game back in the day was massive.

Panais @Wyrlpx99hhKzSky Kareem Abdul Jabbar:

38.387 pts (24.6 pg) (1st all-time)

17.440 reb(11.2 pg) (3rd all-time)

3.189 blocks (2.5 pg)

6 NBA Champions, 6 time league MVP & 3 NCAA champions.

Other than his contributions on the court, he fought against racism and demanded that players had rights. This is why he is perfectly placed in his era, as many modern stars would not have made their way into the league if it wasn't for him.

