"I still can get a championship, but I've got to be sort of be an active participant in that" - NBA insider reflects on James Harden's mindset as guard takes significant pay cut to help roster building

James Harden has reportedly opted out of his 47.3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the former MVP is expected to sign a new deal, which will pay him slightly lower than the max contract he is eligible for.

With Harden deciding to take a less lucrative deal, the 76ers can now focus on adding a few more talented role players.

The team have been linked to PJ Tucker but were struggling to find room in their cap space for him. However, with Harden clearing up some space, the Sixers can pursue Tucker's signature again.

James Harden has received praise from all over the basketball world following his decision. NBA Insider Brian Windhorst was pleased with the 32-year-old. Speaking about him on Keyshawn, J-Will and Max Kellerman [KJM show], he said:

"This decision that he had and again I don't wanna go overboard about him, he's not getting the money because he's not getting the money.

"But this process that he's going through here indicates the reality and him saying, 'Look I still have good years left in my career, I still can get a championship, but I've got to be sort of be an active participant in that, I can't just show up.'"

James Harden's move on trade deadline day was expected to help the Philadelphia 76ers championship favorites last season. However, after a few good performances at the start, his form significantly dipped.

The 32-year-old received heavy criticism, but his this decision could be the start of his way of responding to the critics.

James Harden is certainly an experienced campaigner. But getting in a player like PJ Tucker could be a trick that could help the 76ers get beyond the finish line.

How important is James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers?

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

James Harden is arguably one of the best scorers in the modern NBA. He has all the offensive skills in the armory that helps him get the better of his opponents with ease. Many expected him and Joel Embiid to be the leading duo at the franchise but they have taken some time to gel.

A bucket. Since 2010 James Harden is top 5 inPointsAssistsSteals3-pointers30-point games40-point games50-point games60-point games10-assist games A bucket. https://t.co/7TulBAzkep

Most of it was due to Harden's shortcomings last season. He looked like a shadow of his former self, but the former MVP won't let that happen again next season. James Harden has already started putting in work for next season, which is a great sign for the 76ers.

With PJ Tucker looking like a locked deal, they will also have a player that has championship experience. Darryl Morey is expected to pull off a few more trades before the start of next season. All of this is an indication that the Sixers could be a force to be reckoned with for the 2022-23 season.

Crossing Broad @CrossingBroad Woj on James Harden: “In Harden’s mind opting out of that deal and then negotiating a new contract gives the Sixers financial flexibility to improve this team. He’s committed to winning.”



Woj on James Harden: “In Harden’s mind opting out of that deal and then negotiating a new contract gives the Sixers financial flexibility to improve this team. He’s committed to winning.” https://t.co/6n9sYrNHWP

Harden is going to be vital as his ability is known to all. The 32-year-old could make his teammates better, which is a sight the 76ers would love to see next season. They have a great roster and if it all works well, the 76ers could end their long wait for a championship.

