“I still don’t know how he pulled this off” - NBA analyst in awe of Bronny James’ one-handed dunk, says Bronny has his attention now

Bronny James has the attention of basketball fans. It's easy to be in the spotlight for someone whose father is LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. But Bronny is attempting to make a name for himself as a basketball prospect.

James has been in the spotlight for his play at Sierra Canyon, where he will be a senior this season. Bronny and his brother, Bryce, are currently on a European basketball tour with the California Basketball Club.

During a recent game, Bronny took a defensive rebound coast to coast before throwing down a highlight slam that got the basketball world buzzing. After driving in transition at full speed, Bronny made an impressive dunk while his momentum carried him away from the basket. On "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe said:

"I still don't know how he pulled this off. You don't see many NBA players dunk on the left side with their right hand over the defender. It was very impressive and got my attention. He's getting better and better."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"I still don't know how he pulled this off. You don't see many NBA players dunk on the left side with their right hand over the defender. It was very impressive and got my attention. He's getting better and better." @ShannonSharpe reacts to Bronny's viral one-handed poster:"I still don't know how he pulled this off. You don't see many NBA players dunk on the left side with their right hand over the defender. It was very impressive and got my attention. He's getting better and better." .@ShannonSharpe reacts to Bronny's viral one-handed poster:"I still don't know how he pulled this off. You don't see many NBA players dunk on the left side with their right hand over the defender. It was very impressive and got my attention. He's getting better and better." https://t.co/SvLD6wOJFn

Bronny James draws eyes in the basketball world

Bronny James while playing for Sierra Canyon School

Fans will be watching Bronny this year as interest surrounds his basketball future.

Bronny is ranked by ESPN as the 39th overall prospect in the 2023 class.

The four-star recruit hasn't made a decision on his next chapter. He could play college basketball or join a developmental league like the G League Ignite or Overtime Elite.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter BRONNY JAMES THROWS IT DOWN BRONNY JAMES THROWS IT DOWN 🔥 https://t.co/ikJ8ksPVSx

Every year in high school, his game has taken strides. For now, the 17-year-old guard continues to develop before his senior season. Time will tell what lies ahead for the talented guard as he develops in the shadows of his father. For now, Bronny continues to sizzle as his journey continues.

Sierra Canyon has had and still has elite players.

Combo guard Amari Bailey, a five-star recruit who was ninth in the 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2022 class, signed with UCLA. Power forward Kijani Wright, the 62nd player in the composite rankings, signed with Southern California.

This season, Bronny will team up with junior Isaiah Elohim, a shooting guard who is No. 4 in the 2024 composite rankings, and Ashton Hardaway. Hardaway, a four-star recruit, is the son of former NBA player Penny Hardaway.

Scotty Pippen Jr. (LA Lakers), Marvin Bagley III (Detroit Pistons) and Cassius Stanley (Pistons) all played for Sierra Canyon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein