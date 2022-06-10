"I still don't feel like we've seen supernova Klay yet" - Jay Williams believes Klay Thompson is due for a huge game against the Celtics

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors had his first good game of the NBA Finals in Game 3. Thompson had 25 points, three rebounds and three assists in the Warriors' 116-100 loss to the Boston Celtics. ESPN's Jay Williams believes that Thompson is due for a big game against the Celtics.

On the most recent episode of "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," Williams pointed out that Thompson's Game 3 performance was good. However, he felt Klay could erupt in Game 4 for one of his trademark playoff showings. "JWill" added that the Warriors need to win Game 4.

"It's interesting for me, obviously, Klay got going (in Game 3)," Williams said. "I still don't feel like we've seen supernova Klay yet, right? Which is for a big time Game 4, that I kind of feel, this is a must-win for Golden State."

Klay Thompson is known for showing up in important games for the Warriors throughout his career. Thompson is one of the most clutch players in must-win situations for Golden State. His Game 6 explosion in OKC back in 2016 is a part of his growing legacy.

However, Klay is still just five months into playing competitive basketball after two years on the shelf due to injuries. His defense is no longer top notch, but he's still averaging 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in the 2022 postseason.

Klay Thompson's message to Boston fans

Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson took a shot at the Celtics fanbase in Game 3's postgame news conference. Thompson was not pleased with Boston fans cursing in the presence of children. A reporter asked the three-time champ if the crowd was a factor.

Thompson responded that it's not a factor because they have been in this kind of situation before. However, he is not particularly fond of the fans chanting "F**k you, Draymond" at some points in the game.

"We've played in front of rude people before," Thompson said. "Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Really classy. Good job, Boston."

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Klay Thompson on the crowd in the Garden tonight:



“We’ve played in front of rude people before, dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy, good job Boston.”

Klay Thompson on the crowd in the Garden tonight:“We’ve played in front of rude people before, dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy, good job Boston.” https://t.co/9Lb420aPcI

Warriors looking to even series against the Celtics

Klay Thompson against Robert Williams III at the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Three

The Warriors are looking to even the NBA Finals at two games apiece in Game 4. It's a must-win game for both teams. Golden State do not want to return to their homecourt down 3-1, while the Celtics will lose their homecourt advantage with a loss.

Steph Curry has played great the entire series and Andrew Wiggins has been solid. Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green have struggled, but they have experience. Steve Kerr also needs to make some adjustments if the Warriors want to win Game 4.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are led by the young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Marcus Smart is doing his best to stop Curry, while Al Horford and Robert Williams III are guarding the paint. Boston's role players such as Derrick White and Grant Williams have also been playing well in the Finals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far