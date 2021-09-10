"I still have that feeling" - Stephen Curry reflects on 10 years of being married to wife Ayesha

Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha celebrated their 10th year anniversary last July, and during a recent interview with People, the Golden State Warriors star shared how much he’s still starry-eyed about the love of his life.

When Stephen Curry was asked by host Kay Adams if he ever looks at his wife and wonders, “How did I get her?" the two-time NBA MVP gave a romantic answer worthy of a man courting the woman of his dreams.

"Every day. We just celebrated 10 years of marriage. So I still have that feeling. I know this isn't supposed to be the part of the interview, but definitely. Not just her beauty, but a lot of stuff that comes from the ideas of what Eat. Learn. Play. is, and just her heart for service is a big reason why we've been able to do the things that we get to do," said the Warriors guard.

The Stephen Curry couple’s love story

Stephen Curry (L) and Ayesha Curry attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Disa met as teenagers in a church in North Carolina. Steph proposed to her in the driveway of his dad and mom’s driveway and they were married on July 30, 2011 in the church where they first laid eyes on each other.

The couple have a son, Canon W. Jack, and two daughters, Carson and Riley.

"What I started to realize was I was becoming this woman at such a young age when other people would still potentially be in college or just figuring out who they want to be," Ayesha said on podcast Skimm'd from the Couch.

"I was getting married and having kids and it got to a point when I was like, I've spent my whole life since I was a little girl attempting to play these other people and auditioning to be these other people that I don't even know what I like or who I am because I've spent my whole life, trying to figure out how to be somebody else."

Stephen Curry and his wife have one of the most high-profile marriages in the NBA. Ayesha is often seen in the stands cheering on her husband as he racks up one championship after another.

At 33-year-old, Stephen Curry is entering his 12th NBA season. Having won three championships with the Golden State Warriors, Curry is looking to add to his impressive jewelry collection with another ring as they make another run at the title next campaign.

