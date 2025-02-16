"I was super surprised" - Anthony Edwards gets candid while weighing in on rumors of Suns considering dealing Kevin Durant at deadline

Anthony Edwards, a huge Kevin Durant fan, spoke about his idol nearly getting traded before the deadline during Saturday's NBA All-Star Weekend press conference. Durant, one of the greatest players ever, surprisingly had his name pop up in trade rumors. This shocked Edwards, who told the media that he wasn't expecting the Phoenix Suns to even consider such a trade.

Ad

"That was crazy, man," Edwards said. "I've seen some crazy stuff about Kevin Durant in the trade talks... I was super surprised. I didn't think of Phoenix (Suns) trying to trade him."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the end, the Suns decided to stick with Durant for the second half of the season. Instead, they decided to trade their former center Jusuf Nurkic to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Cody Martin and Vasilije Micić. Phoenix is currently 11th in the Western Conference with a three-game losing streak and is looking to turn things around with their new roster.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Anthony Edwards expresses thoughts on getting fined for celebrating on-court

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn

Anthony Edwards is one of the most expressive players in the NBA. He gets fired up in the heat of competition and likes to get under his opponent's skin. However, in today's NBA, the referees can easily call a technical foul on a player if they feel like they're acting too disrespectful. Edwards isn't a fan of easily getting called for a technical foul just for expressing himself.

Ad

Edwards, also known as, Ant-Man, feels that the league isn't allowing players to celebrate on the court without getting a technical foul call. He has received a plethora of techs this season, including for celebrations. As of the first half of the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves star already has accumulated $385,000 in fines.

“I just wish we could celebrate without getting a tech,” said Edwards. “Let dudes get in each other face and stuff. Talk a little trash without T’ing them up real quick.”

Many NBA legends and fans believe the league has gotten too soft. While it's the players they're mainly referring to, they also criticize modern referees for being too soft in terms of calling violations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback