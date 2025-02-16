"I was surprised" - Adam Silver shares first thoughts on shocking Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade during a press conference at NBA All-Star Weekend. The trade, one of the biggest in league history, marked the first time two All-Stars were dealt in the middle of a season. Typically, All-Stars are traded during the offseason.

The Doncic-Davis trade was a move no one saw coming. Neither the LA Lakers nor the Dallas Mavericks had publicly expressed any intention of trading their star players, which is why, when the deal happened, the basketball world — including Silver — was stunned.

"I was surprised when I heard about the trade," Silver said. "I did not know that Luka (Doncic) was potentially a player that was about to be traded. That was news to me. I followed it like a fan from that standpoint."

The trade sent shockwaves across the basketball world. Mavericks fans were irate, even staging protests to demand the firing of general manager Nico Harrison. As for Lakers fans, while they were disappointed to see their star big man leave, they welcomed Doncic to Los Angeles with open arms.

Nikola Jokic weighs in on Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

While it may be the All-Star Weekend, the media couldn’t help but ask NBA players for their thoughts on the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, which took place on Feb. 1. Nikola Jokic, one of Doncic’s closest friends in the league, shared his perspective on the blockbuster deal.

From Jokic's point of view, both teams benefited. He praised Dončić as an exceptional player and noted that while the trade was tough on him, he would use it as motivation to improve.

"I think both teams win (the trade)," Jokic said. "I think Luka is a generational player, generational talent... He was building something (in Dallas). I think he was hurt."

"I think it's 'good' because players will take it more serious. ... If you traded someone like that, I think it becomes a big thing and players will be more serious about it."

While Luka Doncic was ineligible to be an All-Star this season due to injuries, he is expected to shine in LA once he fully adjusts to his new team.

