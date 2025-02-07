"I was surprised" - LeBron James and JJ Redick share honest thoughts on Lakers' $18,001,011 trade deadline addition 

LeBron James and JJ Redick shared their initial thoughts on the Lakers adding center Mark Williams at the trade deadline on Thursday. The 7-foot-2 big man joined the team in exchange for Dalton Knecht and Came Reddish. Williams, who is in the third year of his $18,001,011 rookie deal, is one of the ideal targets for LA who wanted a vertical lob threat for ball handlers like Luka Doncic, LeBron and Austin Reaves.

Just days before, GM Rob Pelinka said the center market 'was dry,' so it seemed like the Lakers were probably not going to land starting-caliber big. However, the Lakers agreed on the trade before Thursday's deadline for Williams. LeBron was just as surprised. Here's what the star said after LA's win over the Golden State Warriors (via insider Jovan Buha):

"I was surprised that we were able to get him, to be completely honest. Just seeing his length. And seeing how young he is. ... I'm looking forward to getting him here and getting him acclimated to our system."

Meanwhile, JJ Redick said:

"We feel that Mark is a young starting center in the NBA, and he provides that vertical threat. We as a staff have a job to do at developing him as a screener and decision-maker in the pocket."

Redick also believes Mark Williams is a piece the Lakers will have in the long run. He's only 23 and has tremendous upside. Williams played 22 games for the Hornets before the trade, averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks (all career-highs), shooting 58.6%.

Before Thursday's clash against the Warriors, Rob Pelinka revealed the Hornets reached out to the Lakers with a chance to sign Williams and that's how the deal came to fruition.

