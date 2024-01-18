“I swear I’m cultured!”: Kobe Bryant's daughter reveals her mind goes on mute when playing musical quiz with mom Vanessa

During an interview with Town & Country's Alessandra Codinha, Kobe Bryant's daughter talked about her incredible intern experience at Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment where she worked on the creative visuals for the Renaissance tour. Hilariously, however, Natalia sometimes finds herself going blank whenever she plays a musical quiz with her mother, Vanessa Bryant.

Remembering lyrics to a classic song can be a tricky endeavor, especially if one isn't from that era of music. Each generation has its own collection of songs that they can define as classics, which Natalia Bryant sometimes struggles with when it comes to remembering the lyrics.

"I'm horrible with lyrics," Bryant said. "Like, horrible. She'll play the song and it's a throwback, and I'm like, 'Mom, I swear I know this song! I swear I'm cultured! You raised me right!"

Her connection to music goes deeper than that, however. Her late father influenced her with rap artists Jay-Z and Biggie Smalls, while her mother went the route of Beyoncé, Fleetwood Mac, Tupac, Gwen Stefani, etc.

Natalia Bryant aspires to be a respected model and filmmaker. In her passion for telling stories through filmmaking, she was able to deepen her understanding and knowledge of it through the worldbuilding and storytelling being done in a music artist's vision.

Kobe Bryant's daughter talked about the pressure of continuing the legacy left by the late basketball legend

Finding one's purpose and direction in life is not as easy as picking up a book. Factoring in how the Bryant family has adjusted in their everyday life following the untimely passing of the Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, Natalia has somewhat found a sense of identity through it all.

In the same Town & Country piece, Kobe Bryant's daughter briefly talked about how she has handled the pressure and expectations when it came to continuing the legacy of her late father.

"In terms of legacy, my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can," Bryant said. "I just need to know that I have to keep learning, because there's no finish line. You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge ... The job's never done."

There are a lot of similarities that are evident between the five-time NBA champion and his daughter. However, when it comes to Kobe Bryant's daughter, one thing remains the same the most: the drive to "continue learning" and to keep on getting better.

