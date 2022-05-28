“I would take the 7 footer.… He probably would have more MVPs if he didn’t change teams” - Brian Windhorst says he would pick Kevin Durant over Steph Curry, believes Durant’s value in a playoff series is greater

Steph Curry has the chance to win his fourth NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors. He has proven to be one of the best players of his generation. He and the Warriors have dominated the league for the better part of the past eight years.

He will star in his sixth NBA Finals in the past eight seasons. Curry has won three of five appearances and will be looking to win his fourth.

While he was awarded the Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP trophy, the guard has yet to win a Finals MVP. The 2022 NBA Finals will also be an opportunity for him to hang the award on his shelf.

Going by his legendary status, Curry has often been compared to Kevin Durant. Durant has been considered the best player in the league for periods throughout his career. Durant’s decision to leave the Warriors has been something many have criticized him for.

When asked if he would rather have Steph Curry or Kevin Durant, NBA Insider Brian Windhorst chose Durant. Windhorst said that, despite him being a huge believer in Curry, he would choose the seven-footer.

He declared that his response was from a technical point of view. As such, he would choose the player with the most to offer as it pertains to height, stating:

"I think he's one of the all-time great players and I am a huge believer in Steph and how he's changed the game. But Durant is seven-feet tall.

"So if you're asking me what I rather have, one of the greatest players of all-time, who's six-foot-three or the greatest shooters of all time, who's seven-foot? I'm going to take the seven-footer. And I know that's a technical answer, but that's how I'm breaking the tie."

Brian Windhorst believes Kevin Durant’s value in a playoff series is greater than Steph Curry's

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets hugs Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors during warmups.

Brian Windhorst has stated that KD is slightly more valuable than Steph Curry. He said this within the context of a playoff series. While he admits the distance is not at all too much, he insists Durant is slightly greater, stating:

"I look at his value. Durant's value in a playoff series is slightly greater than Steph. It's not like completely greater, but it's slightly greater than his."

Aside from LeBron James, who has made 10 NBA Finals appearances, Steph Curry and Draymond Green have reached the most. Durant has made four NBA Finals appearances and won two with Curry and the Warriors.

