“I am taking that 500k”: Anonymous fan who once mercilessly insulted LeBron James calls Jay-Z a ‘h*e’

In a series of shocking incidents, an anonymous fan has been filming footage of himself hurling insults at various celebrities, including LeBron James, Jay-Z and Floyd Mayweather Jr. The unknown person appears to have made it his purpose to offend these celebrities in public, and his activities have created quite a stir.

LA Lakers superstar, LeBron James, was involved in an earlier incident with this fan. The fan boldly made fun of James while he was making his way to the locker room following a game. James seemed surprised by the fan's reaction and was ready to attack the fan after hearing the remark, but an official broke up the confrontation.

The same fan was later seen making fun of boxing great Floyd Mayweather.

"Hey Floyd, I will knock you out," the fan said

The fan yelled as he passed Mayweather in the stands of a crowded stadium. Mayweather appeared clearly offended by the comment and kept staring at him in the video.

The fan most recently attacked the rapper and music mogul Jay-Z. He is heard referring to Jay-Z as a "h*e" in a video and adding:

"Hey h*e, I am taking that 500k," the anonymous fan said.

In contrast to the other superstars, Jay-Z seemed unfazed by the remark and even gave the fan a fist bump.

LeBron James got heckled by an anonymous fan

This Jay-Z incident takes us back to the Lakers-Clippers game on January 24th of this year when LeBron James had a heated exchange with an anonymous fan due to some comments on his hairline.

King James has heated moment with heckler on Jan 24th 2023 (vai Instagram)

The Lakers were down 77-54 at halftime when a man from the floor seats began shouting expletives at LeBron James:

“Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who appeared to have floor seats, said. “You better get this s–t together! With that receding-a– hairline!

King James was offended by the man's hostile tone and remarks, so he halted in his tracks and started to move in the fan's direction. However, a member of the Lakers team stopped LeBron from moving. The fan was visibly close enough to get James' attention, as it was positioned in the front row just behind the hoop.

“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added further

LeBron was led away from the fan and down towards the Lakers' locker room as he walked away. It's unclear whether the fan was taken out of the venue.

On the same day, LeBron James became the first NBA player in league history to score 40 or more points against every team when he defeated the Clippers with 46 points, despite the fan's taunting.