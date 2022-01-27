"I talked to CP all the time...I watch Kawhi I watch KD" - DeMar DeRozan divulges the secret to his incredible prowess from the mid-range

NBA and Chicago Bulls superstar DeMar DeRozan and the incredible season he is having has garnered immense praise in his direction, especially for his mid-range game.

DeRozan, throughout his career, has been lauded for his mid-range prowess throughout his career and while talking to Taylor Rooks of The Bleacher Report, Rooks proceeded to ask him if he was the mid-range king as the Bulls star expanded on his mid-range scoring abilities. DeRozan said:

"People crown me that. They say it I see it, It’s an honour I appreciate it. Yeah, I just I just stay true to myself. You know, I try to master whatever it is I do in that court to the best of my abilities and go out there for like, you know, I'm the best at whatever I do."

DeRozan also said he picked up things from the likes of Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard when it came to the lethal mid-range game that he possesses. DeRozan continued:

"You'll never hear me say that I'm the mid-range king and all this, because, you know, I learned so much from a lot of those. I talked to CP all the time about how he get to the mid-range, and how he took advantage of so many things."

"You know, I watch all the great players, I watch Kawhi I watch KD. I learned so much from all these players that helped me be the player that you know I am today so it's hard for me to just say I'm the best."

Taylor Rooks @TaylorRooks



“It was probably the hardest thing in my life to do.”



FULL ep: Demar Derozan flew to LA alone for 3 years to be with his dad in the hospital. Sometimes flying into the city right before playing a game the same night. In this clip, he details that time.“It was probably the hardest thing in my life to do.”FULL ep: youtu.be/Ctr30NZIq8M Demar Derozan flew to LA alone for 3 years to be with his dad in the hospital. Sometimes flying into the city right before playing a game the same night. In this clip, he details that time.“It was probably the hardest thing in my life to do.”FULL ep: youtu.be/Ctr30NZIq8M https://t.co/M1UKjmVvBP

Is DeMar DeRozan an MVP candidate this season?

DeRozan up against Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets

The conversation, leading into this season, was about how the acquisition of DeMar DeRozan by the Chicago Bulls could hinder their offensive progress and dampen the development of Zach LaVine. Fast forward to January and the Bulls are half a game behind the leaders of the Eastern Conference and DeRozan is an MVP candidate.

DeMar DeRozan is currently averaging 26.4 points, 5 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting the ball nearly 50% from the field and almost 33% from the perimeter. His three-point accuracy this season is the second highest of his career as he is one of the focal points of the Bulls offense along with LaVine.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Another season for DeMar DeRozan... another season of him dominating from mid-range.



DeRozan is averaging 4.2 field goals from mid-range, on pace to be the most in a season by any player since... himself in 2016-17. Another season for DeMar DeRozan... another season of him dominating from mid-range.DeRozan is averaging 4.2 field goals from mid-range, on pace to be the most in a season by any player since... himself in 2016-17. https://t.co/WGqo1b1DKt

DeRozan has had to hold the fort down during the absence of LaVine and Lonzo Ball as the duo have picked up injuries which have seen them sidelined for a couple of weeks. His ability to get to his spots and shoot contested jumpers is one of the biggest attributes of his game.

Also Read Article Continues below

With all that said, DeRozan is most definitely an MVP candidate this season. If he continues to perform like this and the Bulls can clinch the top spot in the Eastern Conference, then he is going to have a serious case for winning the MVP award this season.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Is DeMar DeRozan the best mid-range shooter in the league right now? Yes No 0 votes so far