“I taught you better than that” - Patrick Beverley appalled by Karl-Anthony Towns’ timid behaviour in Gobert-Green scuffle

Tuesday night's NBA scuffle between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves garnered an appalled reaction from Patrick Beverley. As Rudy Gobert was being chokehold by Draymond Green, Karl-Anthony Towns' timid behavior was criticized by his former Timberwolves teammate, as per his "The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone."

"KAT bogus as hell," Beverley said. "KAT bogus man, straight up and ANT was back there too. And Draymond knew too, don't nobody like Rudy anyway. But then I see KAT make a mean mug face, but then you ain't doing s***. Choke Draymond back! KAT, nah f*** that. I taught you better than that."

From Beverley's point of view, he wasn't too fond of how Towns was timid throughout the whole altercation. From the video, it can be seen that the Timberwolves center was doing his best to separate Green and Gobert. However, Patrick Beverley was critical that Towns put on a "tough guy" act and resorted to doing nothing.

He mentioned that he wanted Towns to match Green's energy instead of simply putting on a "mean smug face." For Beverley, if a player is to put on that kind of energy, then he simply must match it as well through his actions.

Despite only being teammates in one season back in 2021-22, Beverley mentioned that he taught the three-time all-star "better than that" during their time together.

Patrick Beverley talks about repercussions of Karl-Anthony Towns' timid nature in the recent scuffle

In the same podcast episode, Patrick Beverley highlighted that Green's might consider the Timberwolves team as an afterthought once the playoffs roll in.

"So now if I'm Draymond," Beverley said, "I'm like, 'Yeah I choke they center and they homies didn't do nothing. If we play in the playoffs, KAT I ain't worried about you, you didn't even help your homie.'"

From Beverley's point of view, he wanted Towns or anyone really from the Timberwolves to get back at Draymond Green the way he did to their center during the scuffle.

The league is no stranger to scuffles in its history, as Green has always been part of a number of them himself. However, with the possible suspension heading for the Warriors forward following his actions, it seems that Karl-Anthony Towns made the right decision in the end.

Instead of matching what Green did to his teammate, he decided to separate the players involved in the commotion before things got too ugly.