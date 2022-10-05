“I was taught to not watch other people’s pockets” - New York Knicks star gives an insightful take on his contract extension

New York Knicks rising star RJ Barrett has ensured that he sees his future with the team. In light of signing a four-year rookie extension, Barrett also mentioned why he got the deal done early rather than waiting for another season.

Barrett has been one of the brighter sparks on the New York Knicks roster. After being drafted in the same class as Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, Barrett had great expectations placed upon him.

After two relatively quiet seasons in the NBA, the 22-year-old finally had his breakout season last year. After notching an average of 20 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, Barrett saw himself emerging as a viable second option for the team.

In light of his performances last season, Barrett was also due for his rookie-scale extension in the offseason. Considering that his draftmates had secured a hefty sum with their teams, Barrett would have to wait a considerable amount of time before signing his deal. This was primarily to keep money aside to sign Donovan Mitchell from Utah.

Given how the Mitchell situation went down, Barrett found himself signing a four-year, $120 million deal with the New York Knicks.

While the 22-year old could have earned himself a bigger contract the following season, he seemed committed to the Knicks. Speaking about his contract, as per Peter Botte of the NY Post, Barrett said:

"Everybody thinks they’re worth more than they got. That’s probably literally every person. I’m thankful, and I was taught to not watch other people’s pockets.

"My thought was I wanted to get a deal done, because like I’ve always said, I always wanted to be here. So I was trying to lock it in.”

With Barrett on board for the next four years at least, the New York Knicks have secured a potential star. Having paired him alongside Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle also presents an interesting combination.

Given the Knicks' roster strength, the team doesn't inspire any confidence. Barrett's development as a player, however, could be a promising sight for Knicks fans.

New York Knicks star RJ Barrett remains underrated

RJ Barrett finished at the rim

RJ Barrett has been a criminally underrated player in the NBA. After failing to make the All-Rookie first and second teams early in his career, executives around the league continued to pass up on Barrett as a breakout player this season.

The 22-year-old has proven to be an immensely gifted player even under the bright lights of New York. After making a huge jump last season, he is bound to receive the green light to make decisions this upcoming season as well.

Barrett's confidence heading into the season will also be a huge factor in determining his success on the floor. When asked about his thoughts on not being viewed as a breakout star by executives around the league, Barrett said:

"I wasn’t on an All-Rookie team and look where I ended up. Where are some of those guys, you know what I mean?”

The contract extension has given Barrett some latitude to be arrogant. This could be a determining factor in his success going forward.

With a steadily improving stroke from beyond the arc and his general style of play, he could emerge as a serious bucket-getter for the New York Knicks.

