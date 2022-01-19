“I teared up a little bit, Draymond was emotional, too” – Bob Myers talks about Klay Thompson’s return, talks about getting emotional during video montage

The last time Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson played in an NBA game – until earlier this month – was during the 2019 Finals. Almost two years after being sidelined with a pair of season-ending injuries, Thompson made his much-anticipated return, and fans rejoiced.

It has been an extremely challenging road back for Thompson, who worked relentlessly to play again with his Warriors teammates. Thompson had been emotional as he inched closer to a return, but he wasn't the only one in their feelings when it came to his Jan. 9 return.

In a recent interview on 95.7 The Game, Warriors general manager Bob Myers said he got him emotional as well on the night of Thompson's return. Myers talked about how seeing forward Draymond Green get emotional stood out to him as well.

"That night was emotional," Myers said. "The part that was most emotional was the montage. ... I teared up a little bit. Draymond was emotional, too."

Klay Thompson back with the Golden State Warriors

Fans anxiously anticipated the NBA return of Golden State Warriors wing Klay Thompson. After missing two full seasons with a pair of setbacks, Thompson made his return Jan. 9 at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson finished his first game back with 17 points in just 19 minutes.

Thompson's teammates were more than excited to get the lethal sharpshooter back into the rotation.

Thompson has been a cornerstone of Golden State's success over the years. Getting him back in a rhythm will give the Warriors another dangerous weapon as they prepare for a potential playoff run. Golden State had been firing on all cylinders this year before his return. The Warriors (31-12) are currently in second place in the West.

It's going to take time for Thompson to shake the rust off, but he's still shown flashes of old as he attempts to find his groove.

The veteran wing is one of the most dangerous shooters in the NBA when he's at full force, and Golden State is going to bring him along slowly. Since returning, Thompson has averaged 13.8 points per game while shooting just 35.7%. There's going to be plenty of growing pains for Thompson. But once the five-time All-Star finds his groove, the Warriors are going to have another dangerous weapon.

