“I was in tears, I am crying” – Jeff Teague shares hilarious Jimmy Butler feat from Timberwolves practice

Over the course of his career, Jimmy Butler has had some infamous moments. One of the biggest being during the end of his tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After the team did not follow through with his trade request, Jimmy Butler showed up to one practice looking to make a statement. While he typically ran with Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and the starters, he had a different idea on this day.

Instead of playing with the starters, he wanted to go against them. While running with the third string lineup, Butler's group allegedly never lost in that practice. All the while, the All-Star forward was yelling to the coaches and front office about how bad this team needed him to be successful.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Not long after this, the Minnesota Timberwolves finally decided to part ways with Butler. He was eventually traded to the Philadelphia 76ers early in the season to join forces with Joel Embiid.

During a recent podcast appearance, veteran point guard Jeff Teague touched on that infamous practice. Mainly about how Butler beat the starters and made some interesting changes to his warmup gear.

"He got the Timberwolves shirt on but he cut the Minnesota out so it's just chest. He cut the Minnesota out it's just shorts."

"I'm crying, I'm like 'yo bro crazy.'"

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Jeff Teague talks about Jimmy Butler's infamous Timberwolves practice 🤣



"When Thibs gets excited, his hands shake. Jimmy walks in and his hands start shaking."



(Via Club520 Podcast/YT)

Jeff Teague talks about Jimmy Butler's infamous Timberwolves practice 🤣"When Thibs gets excited, his hands shake. Jimmy walks in and his hands start shaking." (Via Club520 Podcast/YT)https://t.co/gFShq0D41Z

Butler played two seasons in Minnesota and averaged 22.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in that span.

Jimmy Butler has fixed his image in recent years

Following this stretch with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler got a reputation for being a bad teammate. This stayed with him during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers as he left after one season. However, it's safe to say he has finally changed his image.

Since joining the Miami Heat, Butler has proven he is capable of being a good leader. The team has had great success with him at the top, and he's been a great mentor to guys like Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

Sometimes, players just need to be in the right place for things to click. That is clearly the case with Butler in Miami. He's fully embodied "Heat culutre," and the results are speaking for themselves. In the past three years the Heat have made it to the NBA Finals, conference finals, and are fresh off upseting the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

Things might have been shaky for Butler early in his career, but he's found where he belongs.

Poll : 0 votes