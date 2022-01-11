"I tell Steph all the time, do whatever he does” - Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob hopes  Steph Curry emulates Tom Brady’s longevity

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob hopes Steph Curry is around for a long time and would like to see the NBA superstar follow in the footsteps of NFL legend Tom Brady. The current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been a picture of longevity and continues to play professionally at the ripe old age of 44.

While the Warriors have dominated the league over the last seven years, Lacob hopes the franchise can stay at the top for another decade. Seemingly suggesting he would like Curry to be there too.

Steph Curry has been key to the team's success, which makes sense as to why Lacob would want the franchise's all-time leading scorer to have a lengthy career as a top-level performer. Here's what the Golden State Warriors owner told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports regarding the team's player personnel in a recent interview:

“Our goal is to be great throughout this decade, we had a great last decade and our goal is to set ourselves up for another great decade. We’ve got Steph, Klay and Draymond for the next several years at a high level, hopefully longer. [Andrew] Wiggins is only 26. With [Jordan] Poole, [James] Wiseman, [Jonathan] Kuminga and [Moses] Moody.

Lacob believes all the names he mentioned prove that the Warriors have a great crop of talented individuals full of upside, and that the onus is on the organization to see them reach their full potential.

We’ve got a lot of talent to develop and a lot of work to do, but we’re pretty excited.”

Lacob went on to reveal his optimism about Curry possibly having the ability to play at a high level for many years to come. While also suggesting that Klay Thompson could potentially be capable of doing the same.

“Well, Tom Brady’s 44 now. I tell Steph all the time, ‘Do whatever he does. Whatever he does, you do.’ I told him that. But who knows? The world is changing a lot and maybe I’m just being my usual optimist self. But I feel like Steph can play at a high level, and maybe Klay, too, for longer than most people would have done in the past."

The Golden State Warriors trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green started a game together for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals on Sunday against the Cavaliers. Thompson had been on the sidelines for two full seasons due to multiple long-term injuries.

Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors inspirited following Klay Thompson's season debut.

Klay Thompson warms up before a game.

Klay Thompson returned to the Golden State Warriors lineup with a bang. The sharpshooting guard made some eye-catching plays on both ends of the floor in his first game in over two-and-a-half years. He scored 17 points in just over 20 minutes of playing time in the 96-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Thompson's performance featured a monstrous dunk, three 3-point field goals from the arc and an excellent block on the defensive end. The Warriors faithful couldn't help but give a standing ovation to the 31-year-old on his remarkable comeback.

The Golden State Warriors have improved to 30-9 on the season. Their odds of winning an NBA title this year have surely also gone up following Thompson's return. It will be interesting to see if the Steph Curry-led side can sustain their performances in the second half of the campaign.

