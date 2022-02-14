"I did not tell y'all to shoot that shot" - Steph Curry's hilarious response on the chatter around him ruining the game by inspiring people to shoot more 3s

NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry spoke candidly in a recent interview. He aired his frustration at being blamed for folks taking bad shots, as Curry has become the master of taking terrible shots and converting them.

In an interview with The Players' Tribune, the Golden State Warriors superstar talked about how he is constantly tagged in videos of people taking bad shots on the court and somehow being blamed for it. Curry said:

"I'm gonna use this moment, to get on my soapbox and ... stop tagging me in all these horrible basketball clips of people taking bad shots, telling me I ruined the game. I did not tell y'all to shoot that shot."

Curry continued:

"I did not say "shoot that shot". It's tagging left and right, left and right, like yo, you've ruined the game. Thanks Steph."

The Baby-Faced Assassin is the greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen. He has inspired people to take more shots as he has revolutionized the game with his incredible marksmanship on the court for the Warriors.

He, along with Klay Thompson, has formed arguably the greatest backcourt of all time because of their sniper-like abilities.

Is Steph Curry's three-point record ever going to be broken?

Unarguably the greatest shooter God has ever created, Steph Curry has been breaking records in the NBA, especially three-point records, for fun ever since he was drafted into the league back in 2009.

Curry excels in all types of shooting, be it catch and shoot, off the dribble or coming off screens. He has coupled this with incredible range, which propelled him to break Ray Allen's long-standing record.

With Curry's career far from over as he is only 33 years old, the question begs as to whether anyone will ever break the Baby-Faced Assassin's record.

Curry is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc this season. This is the lowest percentage of his career, barring the 2019-20 season, where he suffered a wrist injury and played only five games.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats With Stephen Curry moving up to No. 1 all-time in made threes, check out this motion graphic representation of how the top 10 has changed over the years With Stephen Curry moving up to No. 1 all-time in made threes, check out this motion graphic representation of how the top 10 has changed over the years 🔥 https://t.co/9OxjCQEpY1

The sheer fact that he hasn't shot below 40% for a season from downtown is testament to the greatness of Steph Curry.

With Curry's number currently at 3074 made three-pointers, his total looks highly improbable to surmount. We also shouldn't forget that Steph is far from done.

He makes over 400 three-pointers a season, if you combine the regular season and the NBA Playoffs.

If he continues to play for another four years as his current contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, we could very well be looking at Curry making over 4500 career three-pointers, which is truly absurd.

With that said, records are meant to be broken, but it is going to take a very long time for someone to surpass this record held by Steph Curry.

