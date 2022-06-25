“I was texting with someone that works for one of these teams, 'Do you want Kyrie?' 'No’, it was the fastest return text I've ever got” - NBA analyst says one of his sources called Kyrie Irving’s wish list “tomfoolery and wishful thinking”

Kyrie Irving has reportedly given the Brooklyn Nets a list of teams that he would want to play for if a sign-and-trade scenario happens. Irving named the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers, LA Lakers and the New York Knicks as preferred destinations.

Several basketball analysts are calling the seven-time All-Star’s moves nothing more than posturing to get better leverage. However, that may still fall flat on his face as one of these teams has to have mutual interest in a potential exchange.

On "First Things First," Chris Broussard revealed something that could damper Kyrie Irving’s hopes of going to some of these franchises:

"Wish list is the appropriate name 'cause half these teams don’t even want Kyrie. He could narrow it down to like two teams.

"I was texting with someone that works for one of these teams, 'Do you want Kyrie?' 'No!' It was the fastest return text I’ve ever got."

Broussard detailed more of the conversation:

"I asked, 'What do you think of this wish list?' 'Tomfoolery and wishful thinking.' That was the answer."

The LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks were rumored to be disinterested in Kyrie Irving in 2017 if they couldn’t have Kevin Durant. They likely wouldn’t be inclined to do a trade now without giving up something considerable.

The Brooklyn Nets would likely go for one of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, which the Clippers would automatically turn down. Dallas may not want to have Irving’s unreliability and off-court issues after showing so much promise already with what they have.

James Harden left the Nets partly because of Irving, so the 76ers aren’t likely too keen on a trade.

The Miami Heat are intriguing as they might pull the trigger on anything that will help them win a championship. However, Broussard had this to say on that possibility:

“Kyrie and Pat Riley will be fistfighting within three weeks. They didn’t change their culture for LeBron James who was delivering championships. And LeBron got tired of Heat culture.”

That leaves the LA Lakers and the New York Knicks, who would be desperate enough to go for it.

The problem with the Lakers is they don’t have someone to exchange for Kyrie Irving unless it’s Anthony Davis. Brooklyn will likely not swap their mercurial point guard for Westbrook, who just had his worst season in years.

New York, on the other hand, has RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley and now has a boatload of draft picks. However, it remains to be seen how much interest they will have in Irving as they seem to be going after Jalen Brunson.

The negotiations between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are getting testy

Negotiations between the Brooklyn Nets and the seven-time All-Star are reportedly acrimonious. [Photo: New York Post]

The latest rumors surrounding the contract talks between the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving were reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Things may be heading south as the deadline for Irving to make a decision draws nearer:

"If you’re Kyrie Irving, you’re trying to get the Nets to give you a longer-term deal with more guaranteed money than they wanna give.

"The Nets are trying to go in the other direction. Shorter deal, incentivized, because he just hasn’t been on the floor as much as they’d like the last couple of years. This is getting acrimonious."

This opens the very real possibility that Kyrie Irving could leave everything on the table and become an unrestricted free agent.

If that happens, it will be a shocking ending to the Brooklyn Nets’ superteam and Irving’s desire to “co-manage” the team.

Kevin Durant could also be on the way out should things completely fall apart.

