"I think Adam knows that we are absolutely ready" - Rapper Macklemore confident about Seattle having it's own NBA team in the next 2-3 years

Rumors about the city of Seattle having their own team in the upcoming seasons have been doing rounds. American rapper Macklemore joined the panel of NBA Today to voice his take on the subject.

The city of Seattle is known to have a rich basketball culture. With Seattle University having its own collegiate program, the city also has its own WNBA team, the Seattle Storm.

However, the city isn't unfamiliar with the NBA. Seattle used to have a team of its own known as the Seattle Supersonics. Founded in 1967 as the Seattle Sonics, the team played in the Western Conference until they relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Since moving to Oklahoma City and being rebranded as the OKC Thunder, Seattle has been without a basketball team for nearly 15 years. However, this may be subject to change.

As the NBA plans another expansion to add two more teams to the league, Seattle emerges as the frontrunners to see a professional team return to the city. Speaking to a panel for NBA Today, American rapper and Seattle native Macklemore voiced his take on an NBA franchise returning to his hometown.

He said:

"I think that Adam knows that we are absolutely ready. The Climate Pledge is tee'd up for a team and that there's not really a plea necessary. I think that Adam is on board, it's a matter of time. I think within the next 2-3 years, we will have a team here in the city.

"I think the world is ready. I think the rest of the league is ready. The players want it. We have a storied city in terms of basketball. It's a shame we don't have a professional team and Adam's on board."

Macklemore was quite passionate about expressing his desire to see a team return to Seattle. Having been closely linked with basketball for a large part of his career, the rapper certainly has a way of pushing the agenda to see a team return to the city.

With Las Vegas being the other likely destination to be added to the potential expansion, the league will continue to explore potential options.

The Seattle Supersonics and their history in the NBA

The Seattle Supersonics were one of the premier teams in the NBA in the 1990's. Featuring the likes of superstars such as Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp, the Supersonics emerged as title contenders for the first time since 1979.

Under head coach George Karl, the Supersonics made it to the Finals in 1992 where they came up against the Chicago Bulls. Although they came up short, this marked a sign of a new era in Seattle. Unfortunately, the Supersonics failed to win the title in this span of time as well.

Their failures in the '90s led to sustained struggles throughout the next decade. They traded for players such as Ray Allen in 2003 and drafted the likes of Kevin Durant in 2007 but still failed to come up with a winning season.This gradually led to the relocation of the team in 2008.

Durant and Jeff Green are the last active players to be drafted by the Supersonics. With hopes of seeing a professional team return to the city, Seattle will also hope to return to former basketball glory.

