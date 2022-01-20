"I don't think anyone is anticipating surgery" - Steve Kerr gives a positive update on Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green's injury

Following a much-needed win for the Golden State Warriors over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had some good news for fans regarding the status of Draymond Green.

In an interview on 95.7 The Game, Kerr shared some positive news about Green as the Warriors veteran works on his recovery to return to the side.

"I don't think anyone is anticipating surgery... I've talked to Draymond several times and he's rehabbing every day and he can't wait to get back out there. We're really hopeful that long term he's going to be fine."

Kerr with some positive news regarding Draymond's injury:

While the Warriors have enjoyed the return of two-time champion and superstar Klay Thompson, Golden State has faced some struggles at the start of the new year.

With Draymond Green out of the rotation, the Golden State Warriors have had some difficulty establishing a rhythm to their offense while also dropping off on the defensive end.

Green is the cog in the Warriors machinery that makes a lot of things happen. With the 31-year old out of the rotation with a calf injury, the Warriors will need to make adjustments to make up for his absence.

How does Draymond Green's absence affect the Golden State Warriors?

Draymond Green scans the floor to make a play

Draymond Green is without a doubt one of the most crucial pieces on the Golden State Warriors' roster. While he plays a key role in anchoring their defense and also facilitating their trademark offense, Green plays a bigger role on the court without the ball in his hands.

"This game showed us … why Draymond green is the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. ... They swag has been missing and it's missing because of Draymond." @KendrickPerkins on the Warriors recent struggles

Green offers an identity to the Warriors that is hard to replace. His hustle and leadership gives Golden State a personality that demands players to don on the court.

Green is often seen communicating with teammates on and off the court. Motivating and guiding young players as well, the veteran acts as a mentor to new talent within the lineup.

Although the spotlight falls upon Steph Curry and Klay Thompson because of their knockdown shooting ability and flashy displays, the Warriors continue to depend on Draymond to give the side the grit they need in order to succeed.

Draymond Green has missed 10 games this season. The Golden State Warriors have a 4-6 record without Green. They are 28-6 with him playing. In this context, it is hard to ignore the numbers. Golden State sees a significant drop off in performance with Draymond out of the rotation and it is visible.

Although the side has seen players such as Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga step up as contributors, the Warriors still feature a 2-3 record in the last five games without Green.

Heading into their next matchup against the Indiana Pacers on January 20th, the Golden State Warriors will attempt to build up some momentum as they hope for their big man's recovery.

