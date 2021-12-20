“I don't think that's been appropriate right now” - Sean Marks denies having conversations with Kyrie Irving about the Brooklyn Nets guard’s vaccination status

The Brooklyn Nets were forced to consider bringing Kyrie Irving back into the fold despite him not being vaccinated. This is largely because the team has been riddled with a good number of its players sidelined due to Covid-19 and injuries.

Kyrie Irving has also been placed under the NBA's health and safety protocols, further setting back the Brooklyn franchise. When the Nets' general manager Sean Marks was asked if Irving is expected to get vaccinated so as to become a full-time player with the team, he stated that he has not had the conversation with the 29 year old point guard.

"I have not talked to Kyrie about vaccination status. I don't think that's been appropriate right now."

James Herbert @outsidethenba asked if kyrie irving has given any indication that he will get vaccinated eventually, sean marks says, "i have not talked to kyrie about vaccination status. i don't think that's been appropriate right now." asked if kyrie irving has given any indication that he will get vaccinated eventually, sean marks says, "i have not talked to kyrie about vaccination status. i don't think that's been appropriate right now."

On when Kyrie Irving is expected to join the team's practices and finally play on the court, Marks refrained from giving a timeline.

"There's obviously going to be a ramp-up. We have not seen him on the court, so I couldn't tell you what physical shape he looks like. I assume he looks pretty decent."

Sean Marks denies having conversations with Kyrie Irving about his vaccination status

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets cheers from the bench during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on October 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

General manager Sean Marks had earlier announced the commencement of the process to bring Kyrie Irving back. His return has been conditional, as he will not take part in home games, owing to the New York City rule that demands all players be vaccinated. He will also be missing in action during road games where there is a requirement for players to be vaccinated.

In general terms, he is expected to participate only in practices and games where he is eligible. Marks stated that the decision had been made after duly consulting with the team - coaches and players.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Nets star Kyrie Irving has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Nets star Kyrie Irving has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

In an interview to explain why the change of decision by the franchise to bring Kyrie Irving back, Marks stated that it is the best decision for the team at the moment.

"Several months ago, we made a decision that was based around what was best for the team. What was best for the team at that point was continuity. And I think we all see that continuity right now over the course of the last week and whatever the future looks like may be out of the window for a while. And we're going to navigate that as best we can."

He goes on by saying:

"At the end of the day, we're sitting here faced with a roster that has been decimated over the course of the last several days. And I'm forced to make decisions, and I don't make those decisions by myself -- we collaborate, like I mentioned before -- but in essence, this is the best decision for this team at this juncture right now, with what we're dealing with."

Marks and coach Steve Nash were asked about the long run and if there exists a possibility of Kyrie Irving featuring for the Nets during the playoffs still as a part-time player. Nash stated that it was unclear as the protocols could differ down the line.

Also Read Article Continues below

"Down the road, I don't know what we're dealing with. I don't know what the protocols will be. I don't know what the league will look like, the world will look like. The playoffs is so far off. I think we just cross the first bridge of getting Kyrie back incorporated into this group."

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra