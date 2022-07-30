“I think that was the best 3-man backcourt ever until right now” - NBA analyst says Golden State Warriors can surpass gold standard backcourt of Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, and Vinnie Johnson

The Golden State Warriors’ iconic backcourt of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson got a major boost last season with the emergence of Jordan Poole. “JP” played a key role as the starting shooting guard before Thompson’s return and also made an impact in the NBA Finals.

Before the Warriors’ three-guard rotation wreaked havoc in the NBA, Bob Ryan believed there was once a trio that the league had no answer for. Ryan considered the Detroit Pistons’ backcourt of Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars and Vinnie Johnson as the best when it came to production.

The throne is under siege by the Warriors’ three-man group, according to the former Boston Globe columnist, who said on an episode of the Ryen Russillo podcast:

“I still think that’s [Pistons] the gold standard of three-man backcourt production that the Warriors have now challenged with the advent of Poole…I think that was the best three-man backcourt ever until right now because I gotta say it, if Poole, the backcourt of the Warriors put out there right now.

“There was never any better offensively than those three guys [Thomas, Dumars and Johnson].”

Sus for Stew @ForSekou



Top three scorers:

Joe Dumars 27.3/1.8/6.0 (FMVP)

Isiah Thomas 21.2/2.5/7.2

Vinnie Johnson 17/3.2/2.7



Other impressive stats (avg):

Dennis Rodman 10.0 reb

The Pistons’ back-to-back championship team had Thomas and Dumars as the starting backcourt. Vinnie Johnson would often come off the bench or the late Chuck Daly would play all three of them together.

Johnson was called “The Microwave” for a reason. He could easily get hot despite coming in cold from the bench. Whether he was replacing Dumars or playing as part of a three-man backcourt, the Pistons’ trio posed problems few teams were equipped to deal with.

Keith Black Trudeau @Charlottean28 On this day, 1985: Game 4, Pistons vs. Celtics, Joe Louis Arena.



A certain Detroit reserve guard went into this game by the name Vinnie Johnson. After it was over, he was known simply as the Microwave: On this day, 1985: Game 4, Pistons vs. Celtics, Joe Louis Arena.A certain Detroit reserve guard went into this game by the name Vinnie Johnson. After it was over, he was known simply as the Microwave: https://t.co/aNRFvnZS3H

The Golden State Warriors employed a somewhat similar strategy. Jordan Poole will come in to replace Klay Thompson to provide a spark off the bench. Sometimes, Steve Kerr would let all three run amok against terrified defenses.

StatMamba @StatMamba Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole are the first trio of teammates to each hit 50+ three-pointers in a single postseason in NBA history. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole are the first trio of teammates to each hit 50+ three-pointers in a single postseason in NBA history. https://t.co/W84Mbj9Jt6

So far, the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole triumvirate have produced only one NBA title. They are, however, poised for more with a more confident Poole and a healthier Thompson next season.

The Golden State Warriors may not have Jordan Poole for long

The Golden State Warriors' deadly trio may go back to two if the team loses Jordan Poole in two years. [Photo: Blue Man Hoop]

The Golden State Warriors are unlikely to let go of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. “Chef Curry” is the team’s talisman while Thompson has sworn not to play for another team in his career. Jordan Poole could be the odd man out.

JP’s contract runs through the 2023-24 season and will become a restricted free agent. However, he is eligible for an extension, which will reportedly start at $100 million. GM Bob Myers will be in no hurry to offer that extension but will certainly be looking to keep the deadeye shooter.

Dakota Noel @DakotaNoel12



#NBAReact

Zeus REPORT: The Golden State Warriors might eventually trade Andrew Wiggins to keep Jordan Poole, according to team insider Connor Letourneau. “They are expected to sit down with Poole soon to discuss an extension,” Letourneau wrote.Zeus REPORT: The Golden State Warriors might eventually trade Andrew Wiggins to keep Jordan Poole, according to team insider Connor Letourneau. “They are expected to sit down with Poole soon to discuss an extension,” Letourneau wrote. #NBAReactZeus⚡ https://t.co/BYrxKjOUDr

If the Golden State Warriors win another NBA title, Curry, Thompson and Poole may eventually pass the Pistons’ trio as the best backcourt triumvirate. It could also make Poole too expensive to keep for the Bay Area team.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Golden State Warriors’ extension offer to Jordan Poole likely needs to start at around four years, $100 million, per @Con_Chron The Golden State Warriors’ extension offer to Jordan Poole likely needs to start at around four years, $100 million, per @Con_Chron https://t.co/tCWEJGNioi

Curry, Thompson and Poole have a two-year window to grab the title Bob Ryan has reserved for Thomas, Dumars and Johnson.

