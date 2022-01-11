"I think he's the best that I've ever seen at the position, skill-wise" - Chauncey Billups reserves high praise for Kyrie Irving, lauds his overall offensive package

After an impressive season debut against the Indiana Pacers, Kyrie Irving suited up for the Brooklyn Nets against the Portland Trail Blazers. Chauncey Billups, the Blazers head coach and former Finals MVP, offered high praise to the Brooklyn Nets starting point guard before the game.

Billups, who quarterbacked the Detroit Pistons to the 2004 NBA title against the heavily-favored Kobe and Shaq LA Lakers, was effusive in his adulation of Irving. Nick Friedell of ESPN reported how incredibly impressed Portland’s head coach is with the mercurial Brooklyn Nets point guard.

Here’s how Billups described Kyrie Irving’s impact on NBA basketball:

“Kyrie is just, he’s a wizard, man. He’s must-see TV. I personally think, as somebody that played that position, I think Kyrie’s the most skilled player that’s ever played that position. Just straight skill. Nothing else. I think he’s the best that I’ve ever seen at the position, skill-wise. So, obviously, he gives you a ton when he’s playing.”

The high praise coming from Billups is simply mind-blowing considering how many great point guards have played in the NBA. Steph Curry, who is also as good as anyone in terms of skills, has also been playing at an impressive level for the last couple of years. The Blazers’ head coach is certainly going to stoke the fire of who’s the most skilled point guard ever in conversation again.

As great as he sees Irving’s skills are, Billups is still uncertain if the Brooklyn Nets can make this arrangement really work. The Nets’ 29-year-old point guard is ineligible to play in home games due to New York City's health and safety mandates.

Unless Irving takes the jab or the city changes its protocols, which is extremely unlikely due to the surging virus cases, he can only help the team in road games.

The Brooklyn Nets with or without Kyrie Irving have been struggling of late

The Portland Trail Blazers were without four starters, including CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard, but pulled off an upset win against the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving played great but lacked better support.

The Nets’ superstar duo combined for 50 points while the rest of the starting unit tallied a total of 11 points. Although they were missing James Harden, they simply had no business losing to the decimated Blazers.

Before the disappointing loss to Portland, they barely scraped past the also undermanned San Antonio Spurs in overtime. Durant and Harden played more than 40 minutes yet again to win against a road-weary team that was missing several key players, including three starters.

Their next game will be against the East-leading Chicago Bulls, who are undefeated against the Nets this season in two games. The Nets’ Big 3 will be available at United Center, which will mark just the second time this season that all three will be on the court at the same time.

With or without Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets need to figure out what’s going on with their recent run of poor performances. Harden and, in particular, Durant have played huge minutes already this season. They can’t afford to over-tax the two or Irving’s return could end up amounting to nothing.

