"I think he's the best player to ever play the game" - Pacers rookie explains why he called out LeBron James, says it's about being confident heading into NBA

Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin made headlines a couple of weeks ago for calling out LeBron James. However, Mathurin clarified his comments about James, as he went on to praise the LA Lakers superstar.

In a pre-draft interview with Ben Golliver of The Washington Post, Mathurin said that he's looking forward to facing "The King." The Arizona product proceeded to challenge James and even questioned his greatness.

"A lot of people say he’s great," Mathurin said. "I want to see how great he is. I don't think anybody is better than me. He's going to have to show me he's better than me."

Mathurin clarified his comments in an interview with Gabby Hajduk of the Indianapolis Star. He explained that he was not insulting James but was just trying to be confident heading into the league. He's also excited about facing the four-time champion in the upcoming season.

"It's about me being confident. I think he's the best player to ever play the game," Mathurin said. "But me just coming into the league, I won't say anybody's better than me. That's me being confident. I know who LeBron James is. There's no (other) LeBron James; there won't be again."

LeBron James' memorable game in Indiana last season

LeBron James of the LA Lakers against the Indiana Pacers

Bennedict Mathurin needs to be ready when LeBron James and the LA Lakers come to Indiana next season. James had a memorable game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse last season. He had 39 points, five rebounds and six assists in the Lakers' 124-116 overtime win on Nov. 24, 2021.

"The King" was coming off the first suspension of his career when he put up an amazing game in Indianapolis. James was clutch in the fourth quarter and overtime, hitting game-tying and dagger 3-point shots.

He even busted out his signature "Silencer" celebration, as well as Sam Cassell's infamous "Big Balls" dance.

"I was excited about being in the lineup," James said after the game. "Me not playing last night on the second night of a back-to-back, I knew I could kind of give our guys a boost of energy with me not playing last night."

In addition to having a great game, James also had a couple of unruly Pacers fans ejected. "The King" had them removed from the building with 2:29 remaining in overtime. He went directly to the fans near the scorer's table and called an official over. He explained what the fans said to him, with the official leading a man and a woman out of their seats.

The female Pacers fan could be seen on the broadcast mocking James with a sarcastic sad face, while rubbing her fake tears away.

The Lakers superstar eventually had the last laugh, as he drilled a dagger shot from beyond the arc moments later.

