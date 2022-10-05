"I think they can get into being a dangerous team come playoff time" - Devean George believes the LA Lakers will figure things out, says team should not trade Russell Westbrook

Former LA Lakers forward Devean George believes the team can figure things out this season. George, who won three championships with the Lakers, thinks that the roster is too talented to not make it work. He also said that the Lakers should not trade Russell Westbrook.

In an ambush interview with TMZ Sports, George was asked about his thoughts on Westbrook and his former team. Westbrook has been linked with a potential trade to the Indiana Pacers, but it looks like he'll start the season in LA. George said that he's a fan of the former MVP and wants him to succeed.

"I mean, I think it can work," George said. "I'm a fan of Russell, so that's why I think it would work. Maybe I'm caught up in what he's done in the past, but I'm just a fan of Wes. He needs to play different, but I think he can make it work."

TMZ sports also asked Devean George about the LA Lakers' chances of being contenders this season. George noted that the Lakers are too talented to have another disappointing campaign. He thinks that everyone needs to make sacrifices in order for the team to succeed.

"Get in their roles and play their role," George said. "Cut down on what they used to do and understand this is a new team. They're not on their old team, play their right role and I think it could work. There's too much talent. The main thing is everybody just do their role."

George added that the LA Lakers could make it to the playoffs this season. He even said that the Lakers could be a dangerous team in the postseason. They just need to find their rhythm in the regular season before turning it up a notch in the postseason.

"I think they can get into being a dangerous team come playoff time," George said. "I don't think they're gonna run off 60, 70 wins because of the talent, they're older. I think they'll just keep up the pace and once playoff time comes, I think they'll be able to make some noise."

LA Lakers lose their first preseason game

Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers opened their preseason with a loss to the Sacramento Kings. Anthony Davis had 11 points and 11 rebounds in 16 minutes, but the Lakers were unable to defeat the Kings. LeBron James had four points and did not make a single shot in their 105-75 loss.

It was only an exhibition game, but the Lakers went winless in the preseason last year. Their struggles carried on into the regular season and they even missed the play-in tournament.

But there's a lot of difference from last year's team. Darvin Ham is now the coach, the roster has gotten younger and they might have a decent defense this season. The Lakers have five more preseason games before opening the season against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 18.

