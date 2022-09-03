'I think has a chance to be like a top 75 guy all time"- Bill Simmons compares Evan Mobley with 5X NBA Champion, says the stage is set up for Cavaliers sophomore

Evan Mobley didn't take long to make his presence felt last year. After being picked second in the 2021 draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers big man became a rising star as a rookie. He showcased the potential to be a dominant two-way star, and his expectations for his second season should be high.

As a rookie, Evan Mobley averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. If that wasn't enough to get fans excited about his future in Cleveland, the team and acquired Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell on Thursday.

Cleveland has built an impressive team that has both the offensive firepower and defensive presence to make an impact in the Eastern Conference. On the "The Bill Simmons Podcast," the analyst compared Mobley's circumstances to Tim Duncan landing with the San Antonio Spurs that led to five championships:

"Really, the only guy in the last 25 years who walked into the perfect situation was Duncan. Where he comes in, he's got (David) Robinson next to him, he's got (coach Gregg) Popovich, they got veterans and they're just immediately good.

"So, you look at Mobley like this is about as good of a situation for somebody that I think has a chance to be like a top 75 guy all time. I really think it's in place for him, if he can stay healthy, so you can't come up with a better situation."

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers ready to make moves in the Eastern Conference

Darius Garland and Evan Mobley at the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend

The recent acquisition of Donovan Mitchell is alerting the rest of the NBA that the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to make moves in the Eastern Conference. Not only are the Cavaliers set to be a tough team this season, but the roster's youth should make them contenders for years to come.

Cleveland now has one of the league's most exciting offensive backcourts with Mitchell and Darius Garland. The biggest development from all of that should be how much easier life is about to get for big man Evan Mobley.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Cleveland is suddenly a major force in the East, adding three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell -- with three years left on his contract -- to a lineup that includes two All-Stars -- Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen -- and a future All-Star with Evan Mobley. Cleveland is suddenly a major force in the East, adding three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell -- with three years left on his contract -- to a lineup that includes two All-Stars -- Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen -- and a future All-Star with Evan Mobley.

Mobley was a serious contender to be named Rookie of the Year last season.

Although Mobley is getting ready for his second year, he's already looked like a seasoned veteran on the court. If he can continue to take strides forward in his game, paired with Cleveland's new backcourt, things could be getting serious in Cleveland in a hurry.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein